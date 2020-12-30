Esha Gupta’s steamy goodbye to 2020

Mumbai– Actress Esha Gupta shared a steamy picture on social media to bid goodbye to 2020. In the Instagram image, a shirtless Esha is seen sitting on the bed and stretching.

“We made it through December…Grateful for having my family and friends with good health, blessed to have love and be loved.. ready for the wolf moon tonight #bye2020,” she wrote as the caption.

Esha had recently shared a picture flaunting toned midriff, in boy shorts and a T-shirt.

On the work front, Esha was last seen as a police officer in the web series “REJCTX2”. (IANS)