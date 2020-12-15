Dhvani Bhanushali: ‘I will definitely try my hand at acting’

Mumbai– Singer Dhvani Bhanushali says she plans to join films in a few years, after learning the craft of acting. Before that, she wants to establish herself as a pop music icon.

“Firstly, I want to concentrate on making music. I think one person cannot put his feet in two different places. I want to stabilise myself and I have decided I want to become a pop icon. So firstly I want to follow that path. After a few years, I will definitely try my hand at acting. But before that I need to learn the craft as well,” Dhvani told IANS.

Dhvani’s new song “Nayan” has garnered over 44.4 million views since release. She has sung the song with Jubin Nautiyal, and also features in the video.

“We decided to make this song in the beginning of lockdown and we shot it eight days before its release. I am happy that the audience is giving really nice feedback to the song and it is bringing smile on their faces,” she said.

“Nayan” is penned by Manoj Mutanshir and composed by Lijo George and Dj Chetas. The song is currently streaming on YouTube. (IANS)