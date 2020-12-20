Current IMANE President and EC To Continue in 2021, Hosts Virtual Gala With Raj Sharma, Honors High Achievers for 2020

BOSTON—Indian Medical Association of New England, known as IMANE, held its 42nd annual gala virtually this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, and re-elected current executive committee, including its president, for another term in 2021. Raj Sharma, managing director of Wealth Management and Head of The Sharma Group, served as the chief guest and keynote speaker.

Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, IMANE was unable to offer most of its usual activities in person, including the Spring CME Educational Program, Health Stop Clinic services, and the Annual Gala in 2020, said IMANE President Dr. Dhrumil Shah. The IMANE Executive Committee and Board of Trustees recommended to consider 2020 to be a ‘non-year’, he added.

“We are honored and humbled to report that during the Virtual General Body meeting on December 12, 2020, IMANE General Body Members unanimously voted to declare 2020 to be a ‘non year’ & elected current year Executive Committee and 2020 election slate to continue to serve IMANE one more year in 2021,” Dr. Shah told INDIA New England News. “This truly reflects how accommodative IMANE is as an organization and trying to move everyone together with our goals and mission collectively.”

Dr. Shah said that the most important highlight of the evening was the keynote address by Mr. Sharma, who spoke about “Reboot & Refresh – Investing In Uncertain Times.”

During the interactive session, Mr. Sharma shared his perspectives on topics like current state of economy and future outlook, dynamic relationship between economy and markets, and re-engineering allocation strategies and how to re-invest in spite of uncertainties.

“It was refreshing to learn and experience Raj’s optimistic outlook towards the next decade especially in times like this where pandemic has been devastating for the world economy in every dimension,” Dr. Shah said. “Above all of these great insights from Raj, it was truly humbling to hear and learn about philanthropy & giving back as Raj shared his work as part of American India Foundation (AIF) disrupting poverty in India through programs in education, public health and entrepreneurship.”

Mr. Sharma is Managing Director – Wealth Management and Head of The Sharma Group, a high end boutique within Merrill Lynch’s Private Banking and Investment Group and has over three decades of experience in customized investment and wealth management for entrepreneurs, corporate executives, families and institutions.

IMANE also honored a number is high achievers for 2020:

“Leadership in Women Empowerment Award”

IMANE showcased the work of three women in the Indian American community, two of them being IMANE leaders, Dr. Manju Sheth and Dr. Deepa Jhaveri, and Shaleen Sheth, who have done extraordinary work to empower women globally in these tough times. Women Who Win, #Dreamcatchers is a global media platform for women’s empowerment, conceptualized this year to bring positivity and inspiration, sharing the dreams and passions of many. It has become a powerful platform full of inspirational stories, life lessons of women’s journeys and tackling many humanitarian, social, entrepreneurial & health related topics. Women Who Win team was honored during Virtual 42nd Annual Gala with the President’s award for “Leadership in Women Empowerment”

Leadership in Crisis Award

IMANE showcased the work of Immediate Past President Dr. Saraswathi Muppana. Dr. Muppana with her clinical background in Critical Care and Pulmonary Medicine became a crucial leader for the community. She has represented IMANE at numerous national and regional forums in 2020 spreading education and awareness around Coronavirus pandemic and continues to do so tirelessly as a true public servant. Dr. Muppana was honored during Virtual 42nd Annual Gala with the President’s award for “Leadership in Crisis”.

Leadership in Crisis Award

IMANE also showcased the work of Dr. Sapna Agarwal and Dr. Mohini Malhotra both of whom have reignited IMANE Women’s Forum in 2020. They organized multiple zoom events including Virtual Zumba, Cook-in Lesson and Health & Wellness Talk this year. They also launched the Facebook Women’s Forum group to expand IMANE’s reach. These forums were organized to engage and educate members and their friends and families. Both Drs. Agarwal and Malhotra were honored during Virtual 42nd Annual Gala with the President’s award for “Leadership in Crisis”.

Commitment For 2021

Annual meeting concluded with a presentation on COVID-19 updates and Closing Remarks given by Dr. Muppana.

“As much as I feel honored to be continuing my position as the IMANE President in 2021, I feel we have much more work still left to do before we can celebrate our ongoing recovery and collective success,” said Dr. Shah. “Purpose of IMANE is not only to organize and support various professional and social activities within the region we serve, but also to create a dynamic environment for future generations to get inspired and promote our values of inclusivity, diversity and collaboration. My commitment to pursue this mission has only strengthened this year as many of you and your great work in the community continues to be an inspiration to myself and the rest of the IMANE leadership team. We hope to see you all engaged and involved as we all re-build the future together in 2021.”