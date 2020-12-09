New Delhi– Warm your spirits and have yourself a happy holiday season by creating some classic winter cocktails in the comfort of your own home. Jack Daniel’s recommends trying these recipes to determine your go-to winter drink for years to come. Whether your food is served on a table for two, or your pandemic pod extends to a slightly larger social circle, these easily scalable winter cocktails set a festive mood.

TENNESSEE COFFEE

Ingredients:

60 ml Jack Daniel’se Old No. 7

1 Mug Coffee

1 tsp Brown Sugar

Coffee Creamer

Whipped Cream (Garnish)

Coffee Beans (Garnish)

Method:

Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee

Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar

Top with whipped cream and coffee beans and stir

Garnish:

Whip Cream and Coffee Beans

TENNESSEE TODDY

Ingredients:

60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

15 ml honey

15 ml lemon juice

Cinnamon stick

120 ml hot water

Method:

Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a heavy mug

Add honey, cinnamon stick and lemon juice

Top with hot water and stir

HOLIDAY WITH HONEY

Ingredients:

45 ml Jack Daniel’se Tennessee Honey

15 ml Vanilla Liqueur

15 ml Heavy Cream

90 ml Hot Coffee

Method:

Stir and serve in a mug

Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon

Garnish:

Whipped Cream, Cinnamon (IANS)