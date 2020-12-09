New Delhi– Warm your spirits and have yourself a happy holiday season by creating some classic winter cocktails in the comfort of your own home. Jack Daniel’s recommends trying these recipes to determine your go-to winter drink for years to come. Whether your food is served on a table for two, or your pandemic pod extends to a slightly larger social circle, these easily scalable winter cocktails set a festive mood.
TENNESSEE COFFEE
Ingredients:
60 ml Jack Daniel’se Old No. 7
1 Mug Coffee
1 tsp Brown Sugar
Coffee Creamer
Whipped Cream (Garnish)
Coffee Beans (Garnish)
Method:
Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee
Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar
Top with whipped cream and coffee beans and stir
Garnish:
Whip Cream and Coffee Beans
TENNESSEE TODDY
Ingredients:
60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7
15 ml honey
15 ml lemon juice
Cinnamon stick
120 ml hot water
Method:
Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a heavy mug
Add honey, cinnamon stick and lemon juice
Top with hot water and stir
HOLIDAY WITH HONEY
Ingredients:
45 ml Jack Daniel’se Tennessee Honey
15 ml Vanilla Liqueur
15 ml Heavy Cream
90 ml Hot Coffee
Method:
Stir and serve in a mug
Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon
Garnish:
Whipped Cream, Cinnamon (IANS)