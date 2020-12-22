Civic Activist Vineeta Kumar Named President of iGIG, Talks About Lexington and Other Communities

LEXINGTON, MA–Vineeta Kumar, a management consultant and business advisor by profession, earlier this month was named president of Lexington, MA-based Indian American Getting Involved Group, known by its acronym as iGiG.

The mission of iGIG is to provide a platform and support system for Indian Americans to help increase their participation in town government and committees, especially in Lexington.

In an exclusive video interview with Face-to-Face, Ms. Kumar talks about the success of iGIG in Lexington and how and what other communities can learn from this group.

Mr. Kumar has more than 25 years of experience in the IT Services and Advisory industry. She has led key business initiatives, managing multi-million dollar operations globally and working with Fortune 500 clients.

Ms. Kumar was the Global Head of Business Development for the Securities & Capital Markets division of Wipro, where she led key client acquisition initiatives in the Financial Services industry. At Headstrong, she established, scaled and managed the Buyside Capital Markets Unit. She has also focused on her entrepreneurial Fintech venture and advising start-ups on their growth strategy.