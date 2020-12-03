Bollywood Roundup: Yami Gautam, Hina Khan, Kajol, and more…

Yami Gautam enjoys Himachal bliss at Bhoot Police outdoors

Mumbai– Yami Gautam has been shooting for her upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police across various locations in Himachal Pradesh, and her social media posts reflect she is enjoying her outdoor stint in the scenic state. In a new selfie she shared on Instagram Story on Thursday, Yami poses with mountains in the background.

“This is what I woke up to,” captioned the actress along with the selfie where she smiles at the camera.

Yami has been flooding Instagram with beautiful photographs and videos from different picturesque locations in Himachal Pradesh over the past month. The actress has expressed on social media that she enjoys the fresh air of the mountains and revealed how she often ditches her car for a walk down the hilly roads.

Bhoot Police has been largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur. The Pawan Kripalani directorial also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Hina Khan paints the seaside pink in scorching bikini photo-op

Mumbai– Actress Hina Khan hit upon the perfect pose to grab her fans by the eyeballs on Thursday. In her latest Instagram photo, Hina is a picture of oomph in pink bikini.

Going by her recent photos, Hina has been having the time of her life in Maldives. In her new bikini photo-op, she soaks up the sun in a pink bikini with pink, blue and white straps.

The comment section is not surprisingly flooded with fire and heart emojis, while many fans described the image simply as “hot”.

Earlier, Hina shared photos on a beach in easy-breezy dresses. Her fans aren’t complaining. In fact, in October, Hina garnered a following of 10 million on Instagram.

The “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” star is known for participating in the popular reality show “Bigg Boss”. She also recently starred in the supernatural show “Naagin 5”.

Kajol: Never too late to be whoever you want to be

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol shared words of encouragement for women on Thursday. She reiterated that women can do anything.

“For what it’s worth, it’s never too late to be whoever you want to be,” Kajol wrote on her verified Instagram account along with the hashtag #womencandoanything.

Kajol often shares words of wisdom and encouragement for fans and followers on social media from time to time. The actress also opens up her mind in her social media posts.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen on the big screen in this year’s historical action blockbuster “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, co-starring her husband Ajay Devgn.

Her next film, “Tribhanga” is expected to release in January. The film is directed by actress Renuka Shahane, and also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas her ‘real life Bollywood hero’

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas celebrate their second Hindu wedding anniversary on Thursday.

The couple took to their verified Instagram accounts to wish each other on their special day and share photographs from their Hindu wedding ceremony, which took place in Rajasthan in 2018.

Nick wrote: “Two days, two weddings now two years. I was so honored to get to marry @priyankachopra in her home country, in a traditional Hindu wedding. I can’t believe how lucky I am, and how quickly the time has gone by. Happy Hindu anniversary beautiful.”

Commenting on his post, wife Priyanka wrote: “My real life Bollywood hero. I love you handsome.”

The actress also shared beautiful wedding photographs and wrote: “2 years down… forever to go @nickjonas.”

Nick and Priyanka had tied the knot in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. The wedding took place following traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

On Tuesday, Nick Jonas had shared photographs from their Christian wedding.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for “Text For You”, which also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

Amaal Mallik speaks up for legal rights of musicians, lyricists

New Delhi– Singer Amaal Mallik feels musicians and lyricists should be granted the legal right of their works, which they deserve.

Asked what changes he wants to see in the music industry, Amaal told IANS: “On the more technical front, I would like to hear and create something more organic. I see an inclination lately towards artificially created sounds, which are amazing too, but I feel it should be supplemented with something more. My film score in ‘Saina’ and my single ‘Tu mera nahi’ will help in proving that live musicians along with digitally produced music can go hand in hand and create a commercially hybrid score or song that can win both charts and hearts.”

“I also hope that the legal rights we musicians and lyricists deserve are given to us. I guess the latter will take its own course and we have to wait and see what happens next,” he added.

Last month, Amaal ventured into the unexplored music space with his debut pop song, “Tu mera nahi”. It is a heartbreak number he has composed and sung, on lyrics by Rashmi Virag. So far, it has over 17 million views on YouTube.

Amaal made his debut as a composer in his early twenties with the 2014 film “Jai Ho”. He is known for composing chartbusters like “Sooraj dooba hai”, “Main hoon hero tera” and “Naina”. In the film world, he has sung numbers like “O Khuda”, “Gulabi 2.0” and “Aashiq surrender hua”.

Janhvi Kapoor shares her face for 2020

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has used a picture to express how she is keeping it together in 2020.

The actress took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself from a photoshoot. In one image, she is happily posing for the camera, while in second her expression changes to a blend of confusion and eagerness to get it over with.

“Trying to keep it together this year like,” she wrote as caption.

Recently, Janhvi went back in time for a day, to fantasise living in the fifties. The actress posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen sporting vintage ensembles, make-up, hair and jewellery.

She did mention she enjoyed it. “Pretended to live in the 1950s for a day and enjoyyyyyed,” Janhvi captioned the pictures, which currently has over 95K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The actress, who was recently seen in “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”, will next be seen in films such as “RoohiAfza” “Takht” and “Dostana 2”. (IANS)