Bollywood Roundup: Sonnalli Seygall, Disha Patani, Kriti Kharbanda, and more…

Sonnalli Seygall joins Sunny Leone in Vikram Bhatt series ‘Anamika’

Mumbai– Actress Sonnalli Seygall has joined the cast of Sunny Leone-starrer Anamika, directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Sharing photos with Sunny and Vikram on Instagram, Sonnalli posted: “So excited to be part of #Anamika with @sunnyleone and directed by @vikrampbhatt.”

Anamika is an action series, which will have 10 episodes. The web series is being shot in Mumbai.

“Sonnalli joining the cast is going to be a very interesting thing for the web series. She plays a very crucial part in ‘Anamika’. We have already started shooting her schedule,” said Vikram.

“She is going to be a trained assassin who is hired to kill Sunny,” he revealed about Sonnalli’s character.

Disha Patani lives ‘Aquaman’ fantasy in sizzling bikini pic

Mumbai– Actress Disha Patani lives out her Aquaman fantasy in a new picture she posted on Instagram, where she looks stunning in a yellow bikini.

In the image, Disha stands on a surfboard in the middle of a water body holding a long wooden stick.

“Aquaman feels,” she wrote alongside the image.

Disha will next be seen in “Radhe”, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda.The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

Disha also has the starring role in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. Rumours suggest the film could bear shades of Ekta’s life. Disha will also be seen in “Malang 2”

Kriti Kharbanda on Pulkit Samrat’s birthday: You are one in a billion, I love you

Mumbai– Kriti Kharbanda on Tuesday shared a special birthday message for beau Pulkit Samrat. The actress shared an adorable photograph on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen planting a kiss on his cheek.

“Happy birthday baby. As you turn a year younger, I just have one thing to say, you are one in a billion, there’s no one like you, and there never will be @pulkitsamrat. I love you,” Kriti shared on Instagram.

Commenting on Kriti’s post, Gauahar Khan wrote: “Awww God bless. Happy Birthday Pulkit Samrat.”

“Happy happy birthday Bhai. Wish you the best of health and happiness,” shared Vikrant Massey.

Just a day before his birthday, Pulkit Samrat made a confession on social media, saying how he has compromised his body during the lockdown this year.

“Compromised my body a lot during the lockdown. Ate not too clean. Slept not too well. Hit the gym not too often. Body has a tendency to give you second chances. You got to listen to your body. This is my second chance to treat my body like a temple. Not gonna compromise from now on. We got to hit it hard and be consistent. Consistency is the key. So I made a promise to myself. Gonna eat clean, gonna be consistent, gonna practice oneness along with those hard grilling hours with the metal bars in the gym!” Pulkit posted in Instagram on Monday.

Akshay Kumar is most disciplined star in Bollywood: Anang Desai

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anang Desai finds Akshay Kumar the most disciplined star in Bollywood, lauding his sense of punctuality and professionalism.

Desai, who became a household name playing Tulsidas Parekh in “Khichdi”, shared the screen with Akshay in “Rustom” and “Ek Rishtaa: The Bond Of Love”.

“Akshay Kumar is the most disciplined star in Bollywood. He was always punctual on the sets and would help complete the film on time and this was one of Akshay’s most valuable trait. Also, he has a keen sense of professionalism and discipline, something which he carries with obvious pride even today despite his huge box office success,” said Desai.

“I really enjoyed working with him as his energy on the set was infectious. He is full of life and leaves everyone in splits with his amazing sense of humour all the time. I feel that he is the extremely well-organised and the most fit actor in today’s time,” he added.

Desai is currently seen in the Sony Entertainment Television show “Mere Sai” where he essays the character of Gajanan.

Adnan Sami: ‘Best to walk into 2021 with humility and less rhetoric’

Mumbai– Singer Adnan Sami on Tuesday had some words of wisdom to share on social media, about the year that was and the year that is coming up.

“It’s best to walk into 2021 with humility and less rhetoric!!” tweeted the singer.

Sami keeps reminding netizens about the effect the pandemic had on us, and that it is not over yet.

“Many people are celebrating Yay! It’s the last Monday of 2020 as if on January 1st 2021, the pandemic will be history! No way!! Of course, let’s be positive for the future but not delusional; hence let’s remain focused & keep our eye on the ball! We will win, but with care!” the singer had tweeted on Monday.

Vicky Kaushal shares glimpse of last working day in 2020

Mumbai– Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his last working day of the year with a happy selfie. The actor took to Instagram to share the selfie, and reminded his fans to count their blessings.

In the image, Vicky is seen in a happy mood as he poses for the camera in his car. He weras a black T-shirt and cap, and flaunts a clean-shaven look. He flashes a peace sign in the sun-kissed image.

“Are you also getting to end this year doing what you love doing the most? Last working day of 2020! #countyourblessings,” Vicky wrote with the image.

His fans loved the post, and have been dropping appreciative comments.

“You make my mornings so beautiful,” wrote one user, while another shared: “I wish I better get chance to meet u in my small.”

A user said: “Hayye that smile is killing me.”

The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary. Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project. (IANS)