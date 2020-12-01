Bollywood Roundup: Sonakshi Sinha, Esha Deol, Hina Khan, and more….

Sonakshi Sinha stuns in pristine white ensemble

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha looks gorgeous in a new picture she has posted on social media. In the Instagram image, she wears a pristine white boat-neck blouse.

Sonakshi completes the look with her hair open and minimal make-up.

“Peek-a-boo… I see you!” she teased fans in the caption.

Recently, Sonakshi shared that she is now a certified scuba diver. The actress posted a string of pictures on Instagram, and also shared her result of the Open Water Diver Course Final Exam Answer Sheet. The actress scored 100 per cent in the test to obtain the certification.

Sonakshi will next be seen in “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The war action film, based on a true story, also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar. It is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Esha Deol gets imprints of her children’s hands, feet preserved

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Esha Deol has preserved the imprints of the hands and feet of her children. Esha shared a picture of the imprints of her daughter Radhya and Miraya in an Instagram post.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Preserving the feel of our babies tiny hands and feet is something beautiful for every parent to do and look back to as the babies grow up ! Thank you @bhavnajasra for always doing your job so well with all your heart for both my girls. Nobody can do this better than you, truly.”

Esha was last seen on screen in the short film “Cakewalk”. In the film, Esha depicts the professional and personal journey of a woman in Indian society.

The actress married her beau Bharat Takhtani in 2012. She gave birth to a girl in 2017 and named her Radhya. In June 2019, she gave birth to her second child, a girl named Miraya.

2020 taught Shilpa Shetty the importance of doing nothing at times

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty says 2020 has taught her a lot, and most importantly made her realise the importance of doing nothing.

“In 2020, I learnt that while it’s important to be productively busy… it’s equally important at times to do nothing,” Shilpa wrote on Instagram along with an image of herself doing yoga.

“Sit in silence, feel the breeze, observe your surroundings, listen to the trees moving, and just focus on the mundane things that you’d miss noticing otherwise. Please yourself… and Just be,” she added.

The actress continued: “As we enter the last month of the year, I want you to choose:

“Positivity, Happiness, Love, Calm, Belief.

“Refuse: Negativity, Hate, Anger, Drama, Chaos, Pleasing others. Happy December,” she added, with hashtags #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #HappyDecember #HappinessChecklist #Goals #SelfCare #MentalHealthMatters.

Hina Khan shares night mode photography

Mumbai– Actress Hina Khan has shared a stunning picture with fans on social media from her vacation in Maldives.

Hina’s new Instagram post is an image that captures her sitting on a beach with a flower pinned in her hair. She completes her look with bold red lips and an olive green dress.

“Night Mode photography at its best… Thank you for the lovely dinner.. @furaveriresort,” Hina captioned the image.

The actress became a household name with her role of Akshara in the TV serial “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”. she then participated in the reality show “Bigg Boss 11”, and has also dabbled in music albums.

Hina made her debut in Bollywood with the film “Hacked” earlier this year, and was also seen in the film “Unlock”.

She recently starred in the supernatural show “Naagin 5”, and briefly entered the “Bigg Boss 14” house as a Toofani Senior.

Kajol: March to November was just a 15 minute thing

Mumbai– Actress Kajol feels almost the entire year, from March to November, felt like a time span of just 15 minutes owing to Covid lockdown that paralysed normnal life for most of the year.

“It felt like march — november was just a 15 min thing… #just2020things #ItsDecember,” Kajol wrote expressing her mind on her verified Instagram account on Tuesday.

Reflecting a similar thought, actress Shriya Pilgaonkar shared on Instagram: “Sabr aur Shukr (patience and thankfulness). Last month of 2020. Hello December. Let’s end this on a good note, shall we !?!”

Alaya F: Lots of exciting things coming up

Mumbai– Actress Alaya F. in a new social media post has informed fans that she has a lot of exciting things coming up.

Alaya posted a stunning picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing an embellished bralette and a beaded frilled skirt. She is seen dancing around a pole.

“Lots of exciting things coming up! Can’t wait for you guys to see it!” Alaya wrote alongside the image.

Alaya, who turned 23 on November 28, recently posted an uber-slim pose from a photo-op that has wowed her fans.

Daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman” earlier this year. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

Sunny Leone shares her mood with fans

Mumbai– Sunny Leone showcases her mood of the day in her latest post on social media. Sunny posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen sitting in bed, dressed in a grey-and-black striped blouse paired with black ripped jeans.

“Hi!!! #mood,” Sunny wrote alongside the picture.

Sunny recently shared that she is happy about her hectic schedule.

Sunny, who recently flew back to Mumbai with her husband and children from Los Angeles, is currently shooting for “Koka Kola”, a horror comedy. She is also gearing up for a fictional web series and is all set to shoot for the 13th season of Splitsvilla, as a host.

There is a film lined up in the South, too. Details of the untitled project are under wraps.(IANS)