Bollywood Roundup: Shruti Haasan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Kharbanda, and more..

Shruti Haasan on why working in Ravi Teja-starrer ‘Krack’ was fun

Mumbai– Shruti Haasan has wrapped up her portions for the Telugu action thriller Krack, and she says she had fun working on the film.

In an Instagram clip she shared, she is seen taking a plank challenge along with co-star Ravi Teja.

“I had so much fun working on KRACK!! I got to be myself and more which means so much Thankyou @raviteja_2628 for being the loveliest most fun and thoughtful for the second time as well and the amazing team@dongopichand our director for giving me this lovely part to play and@dop_gkvishnu for your magical work through the lens and the entire team really!” she wrote as caption.

“It felt like family !! Go watch us with your beautiful family this Sankranthi,” she added.

The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani and is Teluigu star Ravi Teja’s 66th film. It is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Shruti was recently seen in the digitally-released Hindi film, Yaara.

Sonakshi Sinha’s formula to make Monday a fun day

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha came up with an innovative way to make Monday a fun day. The actress engaged in a game of charade with fans on social media.

Sonakshi took to her verified Instagram account to enact the name of a film and let netizens guess the right answer.

“Its Monday… lets make it fun!!! Join #SonasCharadesChallenge coz ive realized i need to up my charades skill and i am going to practice on you’ll!! Guess which MOVIE im acting out in the comments below. Will reply to as many correct ones and probably most of the innovative ones too,” shared Sonakshi along with her video.

Commenting on her post, netizens identified the film as “Agneepath”. The actress also replied to comments from her fans some of whom gave incorrect answers.

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The war action film, based on a true story, also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar. It is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Kriti Kharbanda’s post pack-up ritual to fight Covid

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda says her post pack-up ritual is taking steam to keep coronavirus at bay. She posted a video on Instagram where she is seen taking vapour inhalation.

“So I soak in some steam everyday after work 🙂 what do u do to fight #corona !? #postpackupritual #14phere#coronatime,” Kriti wrote alongside the clip.

Kriti has started shooting for her upcoming film “14 Phere”. Before starting her work, Kriti underwent a Covid test.

Directed by Devanshu Singh, the film is a contemporary social comedy film that will see Kriti romancing Vikrant Massey.

She was last seen in the Bejoy Nambiar directorial “Taish”, which released as a film as welll as a web series.

Kareena bids goodbye to Himachal as hubby Saif wraps up ‘Bhoot Police’ shoot

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor on Monday bid goodbye to Himachal Pradesh, where she was holidaying as her husband Saif Ali Khan shot for a film.

“Bye bye Palampur. What a brilliant experience… and hello Mumbaiii… I’m coming home,” Kareena shared on her verified Instagram account.

Kareena accompanied Saif to Himachal Pradesh, who was shooting for his forthcoming film “Bhoot Police” across various locations in the hill town.

Shoot for the film’s first schedule wrapped up on December 5. The makers are all set to begin shooting for the second schedule in Mumbai from December 15.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the horror comedy film stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a ‘day dreamer, night thinker’

Mumbai– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has tagged herself as a day dreamer and a night thinker, going by her social media post.

Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram, wherein she is seen wearing a white ensemble and is looking at the camera. The actress completed her look with minimal make-up.

“Day dreamer, night thinker,” Priyanka wrote alongside the image.

On the work front, Priyanka has started shooting for the upcoming Hollywood romantic drama, tentatively titled ‘Text For You’.

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film “SMS Fur Dich”, based on Sofie Cramer’s novel.

According to the storyline, Priyanka’s character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance’s old number, she connects with a man across the town who is suffering from a similar heartbreak.

Celine Dion’s music in the film aims at connecting the two and give them the courage to take a second shot at love. (IANS)