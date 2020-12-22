Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Katrina Kaif, and more…

Rakul Preet Singh tests Covid positive

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday tweeted on her verified account that she has tested positive for Covid-19. She added that she has quarantined herself.

Rakul Preet wrote: “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and please stay safe.”

The actress had just started shooting for the film “Mayday”. She stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn.

The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot. This is her second film with Ajay after “De De Pyaar De”.

Taapsee Pannu showcases muscular frame in new pic

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has worked on herself for her upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket and her new picture on social media says it all.

Taapsee posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen running on a track and flaunting a stronger build.

“Almost there…P.S – I’m still working on the expression #RashmiRocket #LastRaceLeft,” she wrote.

Taapsee has been working out hard for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, where she plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.

Katrina Kaif champions right to education

Mumbai– Bollywood star Katrina Kaif on Tuesday posted a video emphasising on right to education and increased access to quality education without discrimination.

In the Instagram video, Katrina urges everyone to come forward and contribute towards creating classrooms, so that children coming from underprivileged homes can access quality English medium education.

“So proud to present to you all the school built from the ground up by my mom and her charity. Since 2015, Mountain View School in Madurai has actively been working to provide quality English-medium education to lesser privileged children. They currently teach two hundred students, have classrooms upto grade four and need to add 14 more,” Katrina captioned the video.

“Let us do our bit so that more and more children can fulfil their dreams. Considering the tough times we are in, it is even more important to be there for one another,” she added.

Katrina has extended a helping hand to a school in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, that has actively been working towards educating children, especially girls, since 2015.

“Educating children, has many positive effects. They have the power to transform society and shape mindsets. Educating boys will help bring about a shift in their attitude towards girls. Education is empowering. It makes you confident and self-reliant. I have always seen my mother actively engage in causes related to the upliftment of the underprivileged and she has always motivated me to do my bit,” said Katrina.

Raveena on new normal shoots: Seems like operation theatre than dubbing theatre

Mumbai– Actress Raveena has resumed studio work in the city, after returning from a marathon shooting schedule in Himachal Pradesh recently.

She jokingly says that life in the studios amid the new normal takes some getting used to. This is because the atmosphere in the studios, with crew dressed in PPE gear, looks more like an operation theatre!

Raveena was at a dubbing studio when she made the observation. She posted a picture from inside the studio, where one can see crew members in PPE suits. Raveena clicked a selfie wearing a mask. Along with the selfie she also posted a few pictures seemingly from an ethnic photo-op.

“Back to Mumbai and getting used to working ,#thenewnormal way. Seems like operation theatres more than a dubbing theatre. But then, the show must go on.. and we all need to learn to be safe and adapt,” she wrote on her verified Instagram account with the images.

Aahana Kumra: Have always been around strong women

Mumbai– Actress Aahana Kumra says she has always been around strong women who do not take no for an answer, and that reflects in her work.

Her role of Tameena Hamid in the digitally-released film “Khuda Haafiz” became quite popular, and Aahana opened up about the role: “I think Tameena was well received by the audience. Coming from a proud family of officers, my mother herself is the Deputy Superintendent of Police, so I have always been around strong women who don’t take no for an answer,” Aahana said.

“I think because of that upbringing, I have that kind of a value system that helps me play such parts well. I am only too glad that (the film’s director) Faruk Kabir, the director of the film considered me for the role of a lady officer,” she added.

“Khuda Haafiz” is the story of a recently-wedded young couple from India, Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who go abroad in search of career opportunities. Under mysterious circumstances, Nargis goes missing and the film shows Sameer’s attempt to find his wife.

Talking about the film, Aahana shared: “For me, it was one of the most challenging yet most fulfilling opportunities to play Tameena Hamid. Firstly, I spoke Arabic in the film and also did action — both of which I never imagined that I would do. When I met director Faruk Kabir and he told me I would have to do hand-to-hand combat in the film, I didn’t understand much until I started training in Uzbekistan.”

“As I was the last person who got cast, I didn’t have too much time to brush up on my Arabic. I sat with my tutor every day for a week before I flew to Uzbekistan for the shoot. I recorded everything he spoke so that I got my pronunciation and diction right,” she added.(IANS)