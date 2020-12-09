Bollywood Roundup: Rakhi Sawant, Sonu Sood, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

Rakhi Sawant on playing a courtesan in the series ‘Tawaif’

Mumbai– Actress Rakhi Sawant, who will next be seen in a web series Tawaif, says the upcoming project will highlight the plight of sex workers in the country.

“When people hear the word ‘tawaif’ (courtesan), I don’t know why they raise their eyebrows and start making faces. I will say that because of them daughters and women are safe in the house. When you take tax from them then why don’t you make stronger laws for them? Why don’t their children get admission in schools?” Rakhi pointed out, while speaking to IANS.

She added: “People think that tawaifs are housebreakers. On the other hand, they reconcile families. Our web series will show that no one is born a tawaif.”

Many Bollywood actresses has played the courtesan in the past, including Madhuri Dixit Nene in “Devdas”, Rati Agnihotri in “Tawaif”, Rekha in “Umrao Jaan” and “Muqaddar Ka Sikandar”, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in “Umrao Jaan” and Meena Kumari in “Pakeezah”.

Did Rakhi draw reference from these films? “I am not playing the role of a tawaif of the old generation. She is of the 21st century, so I didn’t take references from films of the past.”

“Tawaif” is an eight-episode series that will be shot in and around Lucknow and produced by Rizawan Khan. A lot of actors from Lucknow are featured in the series including Rakhi Jaiswal, Devendra Modi, Meraj Alam and Vandana Singh. The show is directed by Mahrukh Mirza.

Sonu Sood: Roles being offered to me are different now

New Delhi– Actor Sonu Sood, who is in the limelight for the charity work he has been doing during lockdown, says the kind of rolescoming his way have changed.

Sonu, who became popular playing the villain in Bollywood films, turned hero in real life for many stranded migrant workers when he organised transport and resources for them to reach home amid the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Asked how he wants to take forward his career in Bollywood, Sonu told IANS: “The kind of roles that have been offered are different. They are larger than life, and real life hero roles. Things that I have done in real life, they are trying to put that in my scripts, too, which is different. I have to make sure that I live up to the expectations and do justice with whatever I do,” he added.

The actor continued: “There is a huge amount of responsibility. I came to the city to become an actor, and I will keep on doing what I enjoy the most. There will be new roles, and some new stories.”

At present, Sonu is seen hosting “Bharat Ke Mahaveer”. The series brings stories that represent the spirit of solidarity in the country, and celebrates Indians who have shown extraordinary kindness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about his decision to be part of the series, Sonu said: “I wanted to connect with every single individual who did something during these tough times for a common man… I wanted to understand how the whole drive started. And it was very inspiring and a great learning experience.”

The series airs on Discovery channel, and Discovery Plus app, and comes in partnership between the United Nations in India, NITI Aayog and Discovery channel.

Oprah on Chopra: Priyanka new quirky post

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined the Elf on the Shelf challenge and given it an Oprah Winfrey spin on her Instagram page.

The Elf on the Shelf challenge is a Christmas tradition where a special scout is sent to your home ‘from the North Pole’ to encourage children to behave well. The idea is to make children believe that Santa’s helper elves are keeping an eye on them, in order to report whether they have been naughty or nice.

Priyanka posted an Instagram image striking a pose in a white cutout ensemble. She added a photoshopped picture of Oprah Winfrey, who can be seen laughing out loud, behind her.

For the caption, she gave a quirky spin to the Elf on the Shelf meme, and wrote: “Oprah on Chopra. Boom. #hadto #myelf @oprah”

Priyanka’s friend and Hollywood star Sofia Vergara dropped laughing emojis on the picture.

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon wrote: “Perfection”.

Jacqueline Fernandez strikes a pose as ‘black widow’ in leotard

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez makes a stunning style statement in leotard, in her new post for fans on social media.

Jacqueline posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen sitting on a white tiger print sofa dressed in black leotard. In the picture she looks away from the camera and seems to be lost in her thoughts.

For the caption, Jacqueline dropped a spider and a black heart emoji, cryptically indicating the black widow spider.

Jacqueline will next be seen in the horror comedy “Bhoot Police”. She also has the Akshay Kumar-starrer “Bachchan Pandey” lined up.

Sonu Sood named Top Global Asian Celebrity 2020

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been named the number one Asian celebrity on the planet for 2020. Sonu topped the 50 Asian Celebrities In The World list, published by the UK-based Eastern Eye newspaper.

The actor has been honoured for his philanthropic activities during the Covid-induced lockdown, especially helping migrant workers reach their hometowns.

Talking about the same, Sonu Sood shared: “Thank you, Eastern Eye, for recognising my efforts. As the pandemic broke, I realised it was my duty to help my countrymen, it was an instinct that came from within. Eventually, this was something I came to Mumbai for, it was my responsibility as an Indian which I did and I won’t stop till my last breath.”

Other Indian personalities from the world of cinema, music and fashion who feature in the list this year include Armaan Malik at fifth position, Priyanka Chopra at sixth, Telugu superstar Prabhas at seventh, Ayushmann Khurrana (11), Diljit Dosanjh (14), Shehnaaz Gill (16), Amitabh Bachchan (20), Pankaj Tripathi (23), Asim Riaz (25), designer Masaba Gupta (32), comedian Saloni Gaur (36), Dhvani Bhanushali (42), Helly Shah (47) and Anoushka Shankar (50).

Anil Kapoor apologises after IAF raises objection to ‘AK vs AK’

Mumbai– Actor Anil Kapoor has apologised for unintentionally hurting sentiments of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after the organisation raised objection to certain scenes featuring the actor in his upcoming OTT film, AK vs AK.

Earlier in the day, the IAF took to Twitter to express displeasure over Kapoor wearing a wrong uniform and using abusive language in the film, urging the streaming platform Netflix to remove the scenes with the discrepancies.

Kapoor tweeted a video to apologise and explain his stance on the matter.

“It has come to my attention that the trailer of my new film ‘AK vs AK’ has offended some people. As I am wearing the Indian Air Force Uniform while using unparliamentary language, I would like to sincerely offer my humble apologies for unintentionally hurting sentiments,” he said in the video message.

The actor continued: “I would like to supply some context to hopefully help you understand how things came to me this way. My character is in uniform in the film because he is an actor playing the role of an officer. When he finds out that his daughter has been kidnapped the anger and rage he portrays is that of an emotionally distraught father. It was only in the interest of remaining true to the story that my character is still wearing the uniform on his quest to find his missing daughter.

“It was never my intent or the intent of the filmmaker to disrespect the Indian Air Force. I have always had utmost respect and gratitude for the selfless service of all our defence personnel and therefore I truly apologise for unintentionally hurting anyone’s sentiment,” he added.

Netflix has also issued a statement on the matter. (IANS)