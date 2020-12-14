Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Maheep Kapoor, and more…

Priyanka Chopra is ‘blue jean baby’

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in the mood for casual chic in her new post on social media. She wittily calls herself a blue jean baby describing the style.

Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a white T-shirt paired with blue jeans. She completed her look with powder grey boots and basic make-up.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Blue jean baby.”

On the work front, Priyanka has started shooting for the upcoming Hollywood romantic drama, tentatively titled ‘Text For You’.

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film “SMS Fur Dich”, based on Sofie Cramer’s novel.

According to the storyline, Priyanka’s character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance’s old number, she connects with a man across the town who is suffering from a similar heartbreak.

Priyanka’s co-star in the film is Sam Heughan, who is best known for his role as an actor and producer in the hit series “Outlander”.

Bhumi Pednekar on why we should move towards renewable sources of energy

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar has constantly been trying to draw attention to the subject of climate change. On the occasion of World Energy Conservation Day on Monday, the actress has highlighted reasons why the world should move towards using renewable sources of energy in to save the planet.

“Time is ticking. Today, globally you have people of presence, people who make an impact by speaking only one thing that is climate change and the adverse effects it will have on our future generations to come and us. And we need to panic and I am going to say this out there — please panic, please be scared because we really don’t have time,” said Bhumi, who also identifies as a climate warrior.

She added: “We are going to see big things in the near future — like literally 10 years away. Look at this year — we are in the middle of a pandemic, we have had cyclones, forest fires, and the world is burning up. It is not a good time and let us get our act together because it is not good.”

The actress says that humans will have to move towards using renewable sources of energy.

“We will have to move towards using renewable sources of energy. We will have to stop exhausting fossil fuels. We will have to understand the permanent damages that have already been caused and we are headed towards a major crisis for all of humanity. We will need to preserve, protect and nurture this earth because we don’t have planet B. It is our duty and responsibility to understand this,” she added.

Maheep Kapoor hopes for ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’ season 2

Mumbai– Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is happy with the response to the web show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Maheep, who appears on the show, wishes it has a second season.

Maheep, however, says it all depends on the OTT platform where the show streams, whether it will be up for a new season in the future.

“Now it depends on Netflix. They have not got back to us yet. Fingers crossed. If I had my way, yes, naturally. With this kind of success, with all the love and working with your friends — yeah — for sure,” Maheep told IANS about wanting a second season.

The show revolves around the day-to-day lives of Bollywood wives Maheep, Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Panday’s wife) and Neelam Kothari (who is married to Sameer Soni), who have been friends for 25 year. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri make a cameo.

The series has drawn comparisons with the American reality show, The Real Housewives Of New Jersey.

“It’s a reality show. When I was signed on that is when I saw these shows. I saw one one episode. I mean, yeah, okay I guess but I think ours is still unique. I didn’t see the connection but people are comparing us to them. I mean that is a massive success so I think we are doing a good thing. So it is fine with me. I am okay with it,” she said.

Kiara Advani: There’s so much more that I want to achieve

New Delhi– Bollywood actress Kiara Advani’s career is on cruise mode, six years after she made her debut with Fugly. She has impressed in hits such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and the digitally released Lust Stories, and she says there is much more that she wants to achieve in life.

Kiara, who is currently seen in the latest Bollywood theatrical release Indoo Ki Jawaani. Asked if she has achieved it all in a short span of time, Kiara told IANS: “I definitely can’t say that because I feel like there is so much more I want to achieve. There are so many more directors I want to work with. I have a list of people I want to work with.”

“I can say that I am in a happy phase in my career when it comes to the kind of roles I am getting to play and that people are putting their faith in believing that I can carry certain roles and that they are offering to me. I am in a happy space in my career,” she added.

Neetu Chandra opens up about her action-packed Hollywood film

Mumbai– Actress Neetu Chandra is thrilled about her upcoming Hollywood film, Never Back Down: Revolt. Directed by Kellie Madison, the film is the fourth instalment in the Never Back Down franchiose. The first film had released in 2008.

The new sequel revolves around a woman who is kidnapped and forced to compete in elite underground fights and has to battle her way out to freedom.

“I have always believed in the fact that the only way to succeed in anything would be to give it everything and be consistent in whatever you do, that’s what I have been dedicated to. I have literally been waiting for something which pushes me against the walls and I am very excited that it just beautifully entered my life when producer David Zelon of Mandalay films offered me ‘Never Back Down: Revolt’ with Sony Motion Pictures at the special screening of ‘Bad Boys’ last year,” said Neetu.

The role came to her after the makers learnt that she is an actor who is also a blackbelt 4th Dan in Taekwondo.

“I am thankful to my director Kellie Madison for investing her faith and trust in me. Moreover, I am confident that the viewers are going to be surprised to see this avatar of me on-screen. Really looking forward to it and I am sure the audience globally would love to see my unconventional role and my hardwork I have put in to bring my character to life,” said Neetu, who was seen in Bollywood films like Garam Masala and Traffic Signal.

Never Back Down: Revolt also stars Olivia Popica and Diana Hoyos.

Urvashi Rautela’s 2021 goal is ‘unconditional self-love’

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela has announced her goals for the upcoming year on social media, and it is all about self love.

Urvashi posted a portrait picture on Instagram, where she is seen smiling at the camera dressed in a saree.

“Setting unconditional self-love as one of my 2021 goals” she wrote alongside the image.

She shared another picture in the same outfit and wrote: “Current status: fearlessly unbothered by the opinion of others. How much of your personality are you hiding because of a fear of other people’s judgement?”

Urvashi recently featured in a music video, “Teri load ve”, sung by Singga, and composed by Tipu Sultan. She is now looking forward to the release of her Telugu film “Black Rose”.

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts washboard abs with pop philosophy

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts a toned midriff in a new picture she shared on social media, and fans are thrilled. Along with the picture, she has shared some quick pop philosophy about human nature, too.

Jacqueline posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in black gym wear. A huge mirror catches her reflection.

“They tell you to be yourself and then they judge you,” she wrote alongside the image.

Jacqueline will be seen in in films such as “Bhoot Police”, “Bachchan Pandey” and “Kick 2”.

She recently completed a long outdoor schedule for the horror comedy “Bhoot Comedy” in locations across Himachal Pradesh, along with the rest of the cast including co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor.

She will soon get going with the shoot of the action comedy drama “Bachchan Pandey”, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

In “Kick 2”, she returns with Salman Khan. The two had earlier worked together in the first film of the series, released in 2014. (IANS)