Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Bhumi Pednekar, and more…

Priyanka and Nick set for a very special appearance at Global Citizen Prize Awards

Los Angeles– Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to make a very special appearance at the Global Citizen Prize Awards this year with her husband, pop star Nick Jonas. However, it is yet to be confirmed in what capacity Priyanka and Nick will make an appearance at the gala.

The awards ceremony, hosted by singer John Legend this year, recognises people working towards ending extreme poverty.

The show will also feature performances by Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common, Gwen Stefani, JoJo and Tori Kelly, and have an appearance by “Game Of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, reports people.com.

Top prizes to be given out include the Global Citizen of the Year, Global Citizen Prize for World Leader, Global Citizen Prize for Business Leader, Global Citizen Artist of the Year, Cisco Youth Leadership Award and the Global Citizen Country Hero Award.

New awards and accolades include Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy, Global Citizen Prize for Culture & Education, Global Citizen Prize for Activism and the #My2020Hero social media campaign.

The award ceremony will stream globally from December 19.

Arjun Rampal: I have waited for the right opportunity

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Rampal plays the lead in the upcoming film, Nail Polish. He claims he would include his new release as one of the top three films on his list of work that he feels proud of.

“I think in the last few years, I am finally manifesting everything I wanted in my career. Yes, I had to wait. I have waited for the right opportunity patiently but finally the law of attraction is working in my favour. I am putting out the kind of work I would love to be a part of. When it comes to ‘Nail Polish’ I think this is one of the top three films that I would put on my list of work that I feel proud of. This is a special film,” Arjun told IANS at a virtual press interaction during the film’s trailer launch on Tuesday.

The story of the film revolves around the killing of migrant children that involves an influential man, and how a defense lawyer plays a crucial role in unveiling the mystery.

The film also features Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari in important roles.

“When I read the story I knew that the film has to be made because it is an important story. It was quite interesting for me because these actors — Manav, Rajit, Anand — are from theatre and they are friends. I was the odd one out there. So, through the process of the making of the film, I develop equations with my co-actors, my director and that is how we expand our creativity,” he said.

Bhumi Pednekar: Proud of every girl I had a chance to play

New Delhi– Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut five years ago with Dum Laga Ke Haisha opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She has tried to craft a career with strong performance-oriented roles over the years.

Since “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, Bhumi has won plaudits for her performances in films such as “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, “Lust Stories”, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”, “Sonchiriya”, “Saand Ki Aankh”, “Bala”, “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, and “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare”. She is now gearing up for the release of “Durgamati”.

“I don’t think there is anything I would change in the last five years and my journey. I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with the writers, directors, actors, producers I have worked with,” Bhumi told IANS.

She says that every character she has played till now is very special to her.

“I worked very hard on each of these films. I am very picky when it comes to my movies and the things that I associate myself with, because I have worked hard to build the credibility I have. That’s why I have a set of trusted loyal audiences that have always supported my films,” she declared.

Bhumi wouldn’t change anything. “I wouldn’t want to change my debut, anything in life. I am so proud of every girl that I have had a chance to play,” she said.

Shikha Talsania reveals the love of her life

New Delhi– Actress Shikha Talsania has revealed that performing on screen is the love of her life and just wants to perform.

Shikha, daughter of veteran actor Tiku Talsania, has worked in films as “Wake Up Sid!” and “Veere Di Wedding”.

On what she aspired to do, Shikha told IANS: “Everything that I haven’t done so far. Be it a thriller, an action movie, dramedy, romantic comedy, sci-fi. I just want to perform. I am a performer and I love performing. It is the love of my life so I just want to perform.”

Shikha will next be seen in David Dhawan’s “Coolie No 1”, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. She plays Sara’s sister in the film, which is a remake of the 1995 hit movie starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Kajol shares some “Covid humour”

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol has shared a bit of humour with fans on social media, and the joke is on Covid-19.

Kajol posted a picture of a Christmas tree on Instagram Stories. On the photo she wrote: “Covid humour — I’ve put on so much weight in this year that even my phone doesn’t recognise me!”

The actress, an avid user of social media, recently shared words of encouragement for women. She reiterated that women can do anything.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen on the big screen in this year’s historical action blockbuster “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, co-starring her husband Ajay Devgn.

Her next film, “Tribhanga” is expected to release in January. The film is directed by actress Renuka Shahane, and also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. (IANS)