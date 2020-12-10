Bollywood Roundup: Mahie Gill, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, and more…

Mahie Gill puts in effort to avoid repeating herself on screen

New Delhi– Bollywood actress Mahie Gill says she puts in efforts to ensure that she does not end up repeating herself in the roles that she chooses to do.

“What started happening was that after Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster I started getting similar roles. So I felt that if I do the same things, everything will finish,” Mahie told IANS.

Repetition gets boring after a point, she stressed.

“So, there is an effort that I don’t do the same things, so that people tell me later on that I have done something different. Otherwise people get used to it and things become boring — for an actor as well as for people,” she added.

Mahie will next be seen in “Durgamati”, where she plays a CBI officer named Satakshi Ganguly. The horror film stars Bhumi Pednekar in the central role.

‘Indoo Ki Jawaani’ is the story of a judgemental girl: Director Abir Sengupta

Mumbai– Abir Sengupta, the director of the Kiara Advani-starrer Indoo Ki Jawaani, says that the central character of the film is a judgmental girl and he has often met her sort in reality.

“‘Indoo Ki Jawaani’ is the story of a judgemental girl who judges the book by its cover and eventually discover something totally different. I am a filmmaker who does not calculate and strategise to convey message through my film. Being a storyteller I am a thinking individual and in every story I somewhere reflect my thoughts. So when I wrote the character of Indoo from Ghaziabad, she represents all those people who are judgmental that we have come across in reality. Then again, I am not trying to be serious about it, but want to be telling an important story in a lighthearted manner. The dating app is a cool thing that has happened to the new generation. So in the film, I have fused these two elements and made a story out of it,” Sengupta told IANS.

On working with Kiara, he said: “After working with Kiara, I think I have become her fan. She was so punctual even when we had morning reading sessions. She really brought much life to Indoo. Together we made a colourful story.”

Indoo Ki Jawaani also features Aditya Seal, Guru Randhawa and Mallika Dua. The film releases in the theatre on December 11.

Akshay Kumar as producer didn’t interfere during ‘Durgamati’: Bhumi Pednekar

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who plays the titular role in forthcoming horror film Durgamati: The Myth, says Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is a producer on the project, never interfered while shooting was on.

“Akshay (Kumar) sir gives you a lot of freedom as an actor. Makers of this film thought that I could do it, so he (Akshay Kumar) never interfered in my performance. Of course my director (G. Ashok) has supported me a lot. In this film, I completely surrendered myself to his vision,” Bhumi said while interacting with IANS.

Bhumi plays an IAS officer in the film, which tells the story of an innocent government officer who becomes the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces.

“It’s a unique conspiracy thriller film. There are horror elements to keep the audience on the edge of their seats till the climax, and you can watch the film with friends and family. It’s not the regular, simple and slice-of-life film I generally do. I haven’t done a film in this genre,” she added.

“When I started working on this film, I knew that it would be difficult for me but I didn’t know that it would go beyond my expectations in terms of difficulty level. Now when I saw the audience reaction to the trailer and songs of the film I feel it’s been worth it,” the actress said.

The film also features Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill, Karan Kapadia and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles, and is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Videos on December 11.

Sunny Leone plays spy in historical drama, Arjun Rampal is a warrior

Mumbai– Sunny Leone plays a spy who poses as a dancer in the upcoming historical film, The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon. The film, set between 1795 and 1818, also features Arjun Rampal as a Mahar warrior.

The film’s lyricist, producer and director Ramesh Thete is not very keen to reveal too many details about Sunny’s role. “She plays a spy who poses to be a dancer,” is all that Thete said for now.

On Rampal’s character, Thete told IANS: “The personality and physique of Arjun Rampal is perfect for Sidhnak, the Mahar warrior. He is the protagonist of a rare kind who carries the narrative of the untouchables well. Arjun was the fittest actor for the role.”

Mahar soldiers were said to be part of the British troops that fought against the Peshwa Bajirao II’s army in the Koregaon Bhima battle on January 1, 1818.

“‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’ symbolises the merit, sacrifice and valour of the depressed sections of the society that were deprived of the right to equality who fought fearlessly against the oppressors,” said Thete, who chose the subject as he wants people to know their history well and get inspired by it.

The film also stars Digangana Suryavanshi. It is expected to release in the second half of 2021.

Kirti Kulhari: Second chapter of ‘Criminal Justice’ more convoluted, gripping

Mumbai– Actress Kirti Kulhari stars in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, and she says the new season is more convoluted and gripping than the first part of the web series.

The trailer of Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors has been released. While Anu Chandra (Kirti) confesses that she has stabbed her husband, the motive is not known. Actor Pankaj Tripathi returns as lawyer Madhav Mishra. He takes up her case, which other lawyers are not interested in.

“I am so looking forward to having viewers watch me in the second chapter. It is more convoluted, gripping and engaging. I think its plot lends an insight into the world of law and crime from multiple points of view. The second chapter makes the events of the narrative more relatable for everyone,” said Kirti.

The crime-thriller also stars Shilpa Shukla, Jisshu Sengupta, Ashish Vidyarthi and Deepti Naval.

It will be out on December 24 on an OTT platform.

Sara Ali Khan: Varun Dhawan my mate, dancing with him my fate

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Coolie No. 1. Revealing her signature flair at quirky poetry, the actress calls co-actor Varun Dhawan her mate and dancing with him her fate.

Sara posted a string of pictures on Instagram. The pictures seem to be stills from the song “Husnn hai suhaana” from the forthcoming film.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Varun Dhawan is my mate. Dancing with him was my fate

Abhi gaana aa gaya so why wait? Jaldi watch it — don’t be late.”

Coolie No 1 is a remake of the 1995 hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.The movie is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan.

Sara will also share screen space with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the upcoming film Atrangi Re. (IANS)