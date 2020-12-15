Bollywood Roundup: Karan Johar, Seema Khan, Shilpa Shinde, and more…

Karan Johar ventures into talent representation, management

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced his latest venture — a talent management agency.

“Super delighted to announce our newest venture, a talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA),” tweeted Karan.

“We at @DharmaMovies have always thrived for the best and DCA will also serve as a platform to nurture the best, and become an indomitable powerhouse of talent,” he added.

This new venture is in partnership with Cornerstone. The agency aims to unify dreams and potential of each associated talent.

In the recent years, Dharma Productions has launched many new faces including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Seema Khan on baring life for public consumption on new show

New Delh– Seema Khan, fashion designer and wife of Bollywood actor Sohail Khan, appears in the show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The show traces the lives of four star wives of the Hindi film industry and Seema, who is one of them, says she was never nervous about having cameras in her home.

The show revolves around the day-to-day lives of Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor (wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Panday’s wife and Ananya Panday’s mother) and Neelam Kothari (who is married to Sameer Soni), who have been friends for 25 year. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri make a cameo.

Asked if she found it worrisome to give out so much about her life for public consumption, Seema told IANS: “I never looked at it that way. We did a pilot, so I had a bit of a teaser as to what was to come, and none of this show is scripted. The crew became great friends with all of us and I developed a certain comfort level with them.”

“Even when I talked in my video diaries it was like I was talking to a friend. I was never prepared for anything. Everything was spontaneous. I didn’t have any opportunity to be nervous as far as the cameras coming into my home was concerned. They have done it aesthetically. They were sensitive towards us,” she added.

Seema says that she felt like a child. “I was protected by all of them. The whole team has been all protective for us.”

She is happy about reactions to the show. “I am in this bubble. I am in shock. I am just feeling gratitude because I don’t understand what I did. It is so nice to see so many nice people out there — young girls and so many age groups — connecting,” she told IANS.

Would she want a season two? “If I had it my way, then 100 perent,” she replied.

Shilpa Shinde: ‘Paurushpur’ shows if a woman can seduce, she can kill, too

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shinde will next be seen in the web series Paurashpur. The show traces the story of a medieval city fraught with crime, corruption, abuse of power, misogyny, rape and love, and is set against the backdrop of 16th century India.

The trailer of the series has reminded many of Girish Karnad’s 1984 erotic drama, Utsav, starring Rekha and Shekhar Suman. Reacting to the comparisons, Shilpa told IANS: “I feel we shouldn’t make comparison between my character in ‘Paurashpur’ and Rekha ji’s character in ‘Utsav’. A lot of things are similar between our project and ‘Utsav’ in terms of costumes, jewellery and body language of the characters, but I don’t think I can match up to the level of Rekha ji character in ‘Utsav’. We have just tried to create something new.”

Shilpa plays Queen Meerawati in the show. “There is a lot of mystery elements in the show. I can assure the audience that they will not be disappointed. Paurashpur is a male-dominating kingdom and women are there only to have physical relationships but in this show we have also shown that if a woman can seduce a man, she can kill him, too. So, you shouldn’t mess around with her!” she said.

The show also features Milind Soman, Shaheer Sheikh, Annu Kapoor, Sahil Salathia, Poulomi Das, Anantvijay Joshi, Flora Saini, and Aditya Lal in key roles. It will release on December 29 on Zee5 and ALT Balaji.

Shilpa Shetty: Laughing freely has become a privilege

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty feels laughing heartily has become a privilege in our fastpaced lives, and has asked people not to forget to take out time and find reasons to laugh.

“Ever wondered why a carefree laughing session with your friends feels so good? A good, hearty laugh boosts the immune system and relieves physical & mental stress, leaving your muscles relaxed for up to 45 minutes thereafter,” she wrote on Instagram along with an image of herself laughing out loud.

“Laughing freely and heartily has become a privilege in our fast-paced lives. So, if meeting up with friends and/or family is a challenge in these times, watch a funny movie/video or read some comedic literature, instead… because laughter truly is the best medicine,” she added.

The actress shared the post using hashtags: #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #mentalhealth #goodhealth #stayhappy #Laugh #LaughterIsTheBestMedicine #behappy.

Shilpa is all set to return to the screen after 13 years with two releases, “Hungama 2” and “Nikamma”.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, the action-packed romantic comedy film “Nikamma” also features Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. “Hungama 2” also stars Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan. The film is a follow-up of Priyadarshan’s 2003 slapstick hit, “Hungama”.

Mouni Roy stuns in ethnic chic

Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy looks every inch a stunner in a new photograph she has posted on Instagram. She has chosen to make an ethnic statement, flaunting a perfectly-toned frame in lehenga choli ensemble.

Mouni has paired a multicoloured choli with an ivory embellished lehenga for the photo-op.

“Nacho naa Monobina”, she wrote as caption, borrowing a line from the song “Monobina”, which was picturised on her and superstar Akshay Kumar in the 2018 release, “Gold”.

Mouni seems to love wearing Indian wear. Not long ago, she shared that she loves wearing sarees and she says that she feels beautiful draped in the outfit.

The actress will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

Elli AvrRam garners 4 million Instagram followers

Mumbai– Swedish-Greek Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam has scored a fan following of four million on Instagram, and she celebrated the feat with a video clip for her fans.

Elli posted the clip on Instagram, where she is seen doing a single hand stand.

“We just became 4 Million… I’ll always do my best to be your… L I G H T… To entertain and inspire. Much love to all of you!! And thank you for the constant love and support you guys give me,” Elli wrote as caption.

Elli keeps entertaining her fans with her poetry, stunning picture and videos.

The actress will soon be seen in a Swedish short film titled With You. On the Bollywood front, she featured in Mohit Suri’s Malang earlier this year. (IANS)