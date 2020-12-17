Bollywood Roundup: Ishita Dutta, Kajol, Maheep Kapoor, and more…

Ishita Dutta poses for 2021 quarantine calendar shoot

Mumbai– Actress Ishita Dutta is very excited about her recent quarantine calendar shoot, in which she poses in heels on a Yoga mat and flaunts a fit avatar.

Lensman Tanmay Mainkar captured the shot, and Ishita said about the experience: “It was really great working with Tanmay and his entire time. In fact I remember I met him last year on the sets of my show and we were planning something, and somehow it did not work out. So this year when he messaged me and we spoke, I was pretty excited. Even if we talk about concepts, it’s super cool and interesting. Also, Tanmay really knows what he wants and I think even during the shoot I was telling him it is great to work with someone who has so much clarity. It helps the actor a lot. It was great team work.”

The admiration is mutual. “She is a very experimental person who was very interested in trying some different hair and make-up, and that made work more fun and creative,” Tanmay said about Ishita.

Kajol shares her Christmas confusion

Mumbai– Actress Kajol is already in Christmas mood, and is wondering if she is on naughty list or nice. Kajol has shared her Yuletide mood on Instagram.

The actress shared a photograph of herself with a confused expression and wrote: “Me wondering which list am I on? The naughty or the nice?”

In the caption, she wrote: “Which list are you on #NaughtyOrNice #MeWhenI (sic).”

The post prompted many responses from her fans and followers. One user wrote: “Both”, while one shared “Naughty mam”.

The Bollywood actress keeps on using social media to share her sense of humour with fans.

She recently posted a picture of a Christmas tree on Instagram Stories. On the photo she wrote: “Covid humour — I’ve put on so much weight in this year that even my phone doesn’t recognise me!”

Kajol was last seen on the big screen in this year’s historical action blockbuster “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, co-starring her husband Ajay Devgn. Her next film, “Tribhanga” is expected to release in January. The film is directed by actress Renuka Shahane, and also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

Maheep Kapoor: Biggest pressure for Bollywood wife is being judged

Mumbai– Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is currently seen on the web show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. She says the biggest pressure of being a Bollywood wife is being judged.

Talking about the pressures of being a Bollywood wife, Maheep told IANS: “All I can say is everyone is human. Everyone has feelings and everyone has emotions. There are different pressures. I think the biggest pressure for a Bollywood wife and being in the public eye is being judged.

She added: “Right from the beginning, social media is judging them, taking pictures. That is difficult. Everyone has pressure — good, bad or ugly. Everyone has tensions at home. Everyone has their own stories.”

The show revolves around the glamorous lives of Bollywood wives Maheep, Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Panday’s wife) and Neelam Kothari (who is married to Sameer Soni), who have been friends for 25 year. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri make a cameo.

Sara posts video of ‘Varuna Dhawan the hottest nurse’

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan on Thursday posted a behind-the-scenes video of Varun Dhawan dressed as a nurse, from the set of their upcoming film Coolie No. 1.

In the Instagram video, Sara stands next to Varun, who is seated on a chair and getting his wig fixed before a shot. The actor flashes a smile in his nurse avatar.

“Meet Varuna Dhawan, in all her glory,” Sara says, and adds as caption to the video: “Meet the hottest Nurse ever… Varuna Dhawan.”

Meanwhile, Varun took to Instagram Stories to say he is thrilled with the response the film’s songs Husn hai suhaana and Mummy kasam have got so far. He has posted videos made by fans while dancing to these foot-tapping numbers.

Coolie No.1, which releases on Christmas, is directed by David Dhawan. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.

Akshay mimics Twinkle, she has a witty repartee

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar mimicked wife Twinkle Khanna’s pose in a picture she posted on social media, and she had a hilarious comeback for him in response.

A black and white picture Twinkle posted on Instagram has her posing in a cold shoulder top. In the same frame, Akshay pulls down his shirt from one shoulder to strike a similar pose.

“Making fun of each other as we go along. Dude, after this you are really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one:) #YouMakeMyHeartHumAHappySongSometimes,” she wrote alongside the image.

This is not the first time Twinkle has posted a funny post about her husband. She keeps sharing hilarious anecdotes from her life featuring her children and husband for fans on social media.

Akshay and Twinkle got married in 2001. The couple have two children — son Aarav, who was born in 2002, and daughter Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Vir Das opens up on why his new special was ‘tough’

New Delhi– Stand-up star Vir Das has dropped a new comedy special, Outside In. He says he did not plan to make this into a show and that getting it to a point where it felt like he wanted to put it out was tough for him.

The comedy special is created out of 30 virtual shows he did during lockdown and features audience joining in from all over the world. The special captures the mundane aspect of being stuck at home, besides heartwarming stories about everything that lockdown put us through.

The show primarily unfolds through conversations Vir Das has with the audience.

Working from home, he told IANS, “wasn’t difficult at all”, adding: “I had such minimal equipment so it was quite easy to shoot. I put a camera on a stack of books and started to shoot. So, in that sense it was not very difficult at all because the entire show was conversation with people across the world, that was a little bit tough because you ended up with having a lot of footage at the end of it.”

He added: “Editing was definitely a little hard. I didn’t even plan to put out the special. There were zero plans to make this into a show. I think just getting it to the point where it felt like I wanted to put it out that was tough.”

He had earlier shared that the show is dedicated to each one of us who has survived this year. It will premiere on Netflix on December 16. (IANS)