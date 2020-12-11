Bollywood Roundup: Divya Dutta, Bhumi Pednekar, Mona Singh, and more…

Divya Dutta: Malala Yousafzai a living and breathing folklore for girls

Mumbai– Actress Divya Dutta says Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is one of the most inspirational figures for every young girl globally, who aspires to rise against the odds.

Divya, who played Malala’s mother in the film Gul Makai, said: “Malala Yousafzai is a living and breathing folklore for young girls who aspire to rise against all odds. I have always been a huge supporter of lifting our girl child to empowerment and it was an endearing journey for me to play Malala’s mother. We researched and rehearsed every aspect of the film to get the essence right.”

The film is directed by Amjad Khan, and casts Reem Shaikh in the title role, with Atul Kulkarni, Mukesh Rishi and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Gul Makai will be telecast on &pictures.

Bhumi Pednekar: Releasing ‘Durgamati’ on OTT is a boon

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar is back on screen with the horror flick, Durgamati: The Myth. The film had an OTT release, and Bhumi considers the move a boon amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s a boon. Honestly, we are living in such difficult times. Otherwise, we used to meet you (the media) on an everyday basis. As an actor, our job is to entertain people and in such a period, if my film is releasing in 200 countries and if it is able to entertain people in their homes, then there is nothing greater than that. So, I am thankful. I don’t think we would have got a better collaborator than Amazon Prime Video to release our film,” Bhumi told IANS.

In Durgamati, Bhumi plays IAS officer Chanchal Chauhan, who is framed by a corrupt person of authority. The plot is woven with an element of horror, as Chanchal is possessed from time to time by the spirit of Durgamati.

Asked if she has ever turned into Durga in real life, she said: “There are a lot of instances when I turn into Durga but there is one thing that p*sses off every woman and that is casual sexism.”

Asked about female actresses being presented as the lead in Hindi films lately, she said: “I am thankful to God that such kinds of films are being made. It is happening because of evolved people like Vikram (Malhotra) sir and Akshay (Kumar) sir who have produced this film. Earlier, too, many actresses have been a part of really good female-oriented films and actresses of my generation are carrying forward their legacy.”

Mona Singh on why she hasn’t watched original version of ‘Black Widows’

Mumbai– Actress Mona Singh has spoken about why she has not watched the original international version of her new web series, Black Widows. She says she did not want to imitate.

“I haven’t watched the original show because ours is Indianised, and what happens when you watch the original is you try to imitate the same. I didn’t want to do that I just wanted to keep it as real as possible,” Mona said.

The show is a remake of a Nordic series of the same name. The story follows three best friends who are in abusive marriages, and whose lives are in for a twist when their husbands die suddenly.

The Hindi show is the eighth international remake following adaptations in Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia and the Czech Republic.

Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, Black Widows also features Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty, Sharad Kelkar, Raima Sen, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Aamir Ali, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty among others. The show releases on the OTT platform Zee5.

Mouni Roy feels beautiful draped in saree

Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy loves wearing sarees and she says that she feels beautiful draped in the outfit. Her latest Instagram post bears testimony.

Mouni has posted two pictures on Instagram wearing a low-waist white saree paired with a multi-coloured blouse.

“I feel beautiful draped in a Saree,” Mouni captioned the image.

She had earlier posted a bikini picture, with the caption outlining her weekend plans.

Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

Kareena Kapoor shares picture with her ‘Saif-haven’

Mumbai– Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has posted a throwback picture with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and has given hubby’s name a fun pun in the caption.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared an old picture. In the image, she is seen wearing a cream embellished saree paired with a hot pink blouse while Saif looks sharp in a classic black suit.

“My saif-haven,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress is currently expecting her second baby with hubby Saif and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.

Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.

Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called as Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. She gave birth to their first born, Taimur, in 2016.

Anushka Sharma on third anniversary: Three years of us and very soon, three of us

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Friday shared a post on social media wishing hubby Virat Kohli on their third wedding anniversary.

Anushka, who is expecting her first child with her cricketer husband, also reminded that they are going to turn three very soon!

Anushka shared a photograph on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen hugging Virat from the back side.

“3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us. Miss you,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Virat Kohli also took to Instagram to share a wish for his wife on their third wedding anniversary. “3 years and onto a lifetime together,” he wrote. Virat shared a black and white photograph from their wedding day.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple had a hush-hush destination wedding in Italy.

“Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family, of fans and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,” Virat had shared in an Instagram post dated December 11, 2017. (IANS)