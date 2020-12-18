Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Anupam Kher, Sunny Leone, and more…

Deepika Padukone: Mastani was fuelled by her passion

Mumbai– The Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus Bajirao Mastani released five years ago on this day. Actress Deepika Padukone, who starred in the film as Mastani, recalled working in the film saying the character was fuelled by her passion.

Deepika posted a picture in her character alongside the filmmaker.

“Whether in love or war, Mastani was fuelled by her passion, unafraid to write her own destiny, no matter how perilous the path,” the actress wrote in the caption.

She added: “She never bowed down and always stood her ground with a fierce dignity and a love so strong that its burning embers seared through every societal constraint, to join both her and her lover’s names, for all of eternity… @ranveersingh @priyankachopra@bhansaliproductions #5YearsOfMastani #5YearsOfBajiraoMastani #BajiraoMastani”

The film also stars Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh as Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and actress Priyanka Chopra as Bajirao’s first wife Kashibai.

Deepika is awaiting the release of the criket drama 83, and is also working in director Shakun Batra’s untitled next film.

Anupam Kher visits Ruskin Bond in Mussoorie, presents him latest book

Mumbai– Actor Anupam Kher visited author Ruskin Bond at the latter’s Mussoorie residence, to present the latter with his new book, Your Best Day Is Today.

Kher took to his verified Twitter account on Friday to share a video where he can be seen standing beside Bond at his residence. While Bond poses happily with Anupam Kher’s third book, the author in turn has gifted a copy of his autobiography, Lone Fox Dancing, to the actor.

“Thank you Anupam. Wonderful seeing you after two to three years, and I hope to see you more regularly in the future,” Ruskin Bond says in the video.

“It was my privilege to present my book #YourBestDayIsToday to one of my favourite authors #RuskinBond in Mussorie. Felt honoured to receive his autobiography. Thank you Sir for the cup of tea, a piece of cake and wealth of stories you narrated. I feel rich. #Gratitude,” tweeted the actor.

“This book is an attempt to reach out to everyone and share common experiences. A journey of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs, and the strength of positive thinking. During such times when you are fighting to stay positive, to look for some normalcy and a ray of hope, any helping hand adds light to the darkness that surrounds you. A call or even a word of encouragement is uplifting,” Anupam Kher recently shared on Instagram describing his book.

Sunny Leone is svelte and stunning in new post

Mumbai– Sunny Leone has shared a stunning picture on Instagram, which surely leaves her fans asking for more.

In the image, Sunny wears a fitted white and black embellished gown that accentuates her svelte figure.

“Eat your heart out baby!!” she wrote as the caption.

Sunny’s husband Daniel Weber dropped some heart emojis in the comment section.

Sunny, who recently flew back to Mumbai with her husband and children from Los Angeles, is currently shooting for “Koka Kola”, a horror comedy. She is also gearing up for a fiction web series, and her current occupation includes the 13th season of “Splitsvilla” as a host.

She will also be seen as a dancer in the upcoming historical film, The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon. The film, set between 1795 and 1818, also features Arjun Rampal as a Mahar warrior.

Karan Johar trolled after getting NCB notice for his 2019 house party

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar is being trolled since Friday morning and a hashtag with his name has been trending. This follows the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) notice to Johar the day before, in connection with the alleged drug party at his residence in 2019.

“Koffee with NCB. This must be really interesting than his ridiculous show koffe with #KaranJohar,” tweeted a user.

“Roses are Red… Violets are Blue…Let’s Destroy their Egos2gether Me and You….Let’s Clean BOLLYWOOD Me and You #KaranJohar,” wrote another user.

“Are wah… You might be powerful.. but despite of all that power, one day you will have to pay for all your sins.. #karanjohar,” expressed another user.

Johar was subject to immense social media trolling after the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput earlier this year. The filmmaker was targeted by netizens for allegedly propagating nepotism within the film industry. Netizens once again brought up the topic on Friday, venting out their anger on the filmmaker.

“This Is big Breaking. Now NCB summoned To Father of All Nepotism….#karanjohar

#WeStand4SSRJustice,” shared a user.

“Has #NCB given time for #KaranJohar to wipe out the evidence from his house? Why no sudden raid ? It’s an eyewash. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #BollywoodMafia #BoycottBollywoodDruggies,” wrote another user.

The NCB, over the last few months has questioned several film personalities in connection with separate drug cases related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and other cases.

Johar has been asked to share the details by Friday.

Kangana Ranaut: Fortunate to be born a woman

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut feels fortunate to be born as a woman, and says she is glad to work on her intuitions to let the gentler aspects of life drive her.

The actress shared her views on Twitter.

“I feel so fortunate to be born as a woman, to be in sink (sync) with the cycle of moon, to always work up on my intuitions to let the softer gentler aspects of life conquer and melt me, I love to be eternally receptive and a sari accentuates every aspect of me, I love being a woman,” she posted.

The actress also opened about attracting hatred for speaking up on issues.

“I have been honest about the film industry so most of them are against me, I opposed reservations most Hindus hate me, during Manikarnika’s release I fought with Karni Sena so Rajputs threatened me as well, I oppose Islamists many Muslims hate me, I fought with Khalistanis,” she wrote.

The actress continued: “So now most Sikhs are against me, my well wishers tell me no political party likes a vote repellent like me, so clearly no political party appreciates me, most of you wonder why I do what I do. Well in a world beyond this world in the world of my CONSCIENCE I am appreciated.” (IANS)