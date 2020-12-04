Bollywood Roundup: Adah Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more…

Adah Sharma teases a hint of her next film

Mumbai– Late on Friday, Adah Sharma teased a sneak peek of her next film, which will be announced on Saturday.

The actress took to her verified Instagram account to share photographs flaunting six different kinds of moustache on her face, which seem to be created with photo editor apps. She also informed that her new film will be announced on Saturday.

“Which moustache ? 1,2 ,3,4 ,5 ,6. NEW MOVIE ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow! The moustache will be explained,” Adah captioned her photos on Instagram.

Commenting on her post, netizens lauded her moustache and bearded look and even shared their opinion on which one suits her the most. Netizens have also started speculating that the actress might be seen playing a man in her next film.

Earlier reports in media have stated that Adah’s next film is titled “Man To Man”, a comedy on sex reassignment surgery.

She is also currently shooting for a short film for an OTT platform and a Telugu film.

Model and B’wood aspirant Sasha Merchant inspired by Deepika Padukone

Mumbai– Model and aspiring actress Sasha Merchant wants to have a career like Deepika Padukone. She adds that she would definitely try her luck in films if an exciting offer comes her way.

Apart from ramp modelling, Sasha Merchant has appeared in several television commercials. On her Bollywood dreams, she told IANS: “I think Bollywood is a lovely industry to be a part of. I am sure everyone has that dream and I would love to be a part of it if something amazing comes my way. I didn’t plan modelling and it literally came out of the blue. In the same way, I am open to acting if something exciting comes up.”

Asked which actress is her role model, she replied: “If I want to step into Bollywood, I want to do it just like Deepika (Padukone). I love her and she is my absolute favourite. I feel like right from modelling to films, the kind of work she has done is simply amazing, so if I do it, I want to do it just like her.”

Sasha, daughter of model-actor Aseem Merchant, also opened up about her modelling journey: “I was in college and it was a very random thing because an agency spotted me. Then, I started doing commercial shoots and shows. It happened very fast because I never planned to get into modelling. I was focused on studying law but I love it now.”

When Jacqueline Fernandez put Seema Khan at ease

Mumbai– Seema Khan, fashion designer and wife of Bollywood actor Sohail Khan, appears in the web series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. She says she was initially nervous shooting for her bridal collection, but felt at ease after actress Jacqueline Fernandez signed up.

“I was super nervous and needed this to be perfect. I needed someone big to shoot it and who better than Jacqueline Fernandez. I am a huge fan of hers and she is such a sweetheart. She put me at ease and I love her personality,” said Seema.

The web series features several Bollywood wives including Seema, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, and streams on Netflix.

Katrina Kaif shares her workout routine for the day

Mumbai– Katrina Kaif on Friday shared her workout routine for the day, and revealed the secret behind her enviable figure.

She shared a handwritten workout routine from her trainer, which includes exercises for her legs, abs and upper body. These include squats, leg presses, push-ups, cardios among other workouts.

“Workout for the day,” wrote the actress on her verified Instagram Story.

Katrina is known to be very disciplined when it comes to working out and often shares her workout videos on social media.

The actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar, and the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot”, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Kirti Kulhari: As a teenager, I lacked self confidence

Mumbai– Actress Kirti Kulhari says she struggled with self-confidence and self-esteem issues as a teenager, and discovered internal strength growing up.

“Making the first move in life might seem like climbing a mountain, especially when we’re younger and you’re getting to know yourself and the world,” Kirti said.

Looking back, the actress shared: “I know the thought of being the first one to express yourself can be daunting. As a teenager, I lacked self-confidence and self-esteem, and always wondered if I could make the first move.”

“As I grew up and found who I am internally, I realised it’s actually empowering to be the first mover. It takes a lot of courage, but being the first person to ask someone out, or even to actually propose to someone is incredibly empowering — I actually asked my husband Saahil Sehgal to marry me! Once you’ve done it, like everything else in life, you laugh at yourself and go — that was super easy,” she added.

Kirti will be seen in the Hindi remake of “The Girl On The Train”, a project tentatively titled “Shaadistan”, the third season of “Four More Shots Please”, and the short film “Charu”.

She will also be seen opening up about the pressures of making the first move in a relationship in the series “Dating These Days”. The show will go live on Bumble’s YouTube channel on December 7.

Preity Zinta is back to ‘ghar ki kheti’

Los Angeles– With Los Angeles going into lockdown ahead of Christmas, actress Preity Zinta is getting back to gardening. She says it is her way to stay positive.

“Back to my ghar ki kheti… Now that LA is in a 3 week lockdown I’m loving getting back to gardening and being one with nature,” she wrote on Instagram along with a video.

“It’s my way of staying positive, appreciating the simpler things in life & connecting with the earth cuz when life gives you lemons it’s time to make lemonade and nimbo ka achaar (lemon pickle) I’m sure mom will be very proud of me when she watches this video cuz she inspired me to get into gardening… Thank you Ma… Love you,” she added.

She shared the post with hashtags #Gharkikheti, #Organic, #organicgardening and #Soproud.

In the video, she shows her lemon plant, and the lemons she plucked saying she is going to make some lemonade.

Yesterday, Preity, who is currently in the city, shared a selfie with husband Gene Goodenough. In the selfie, Preity and Gene wear masks. The empty streets of Los Angeles can be seen in the background, lit up and decorated for Christmas.

Rani Mukerji: Learnt a lot about humanity doing ‘Black’, ‘Hichki’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji says she learnt a lot about humanity essaying roles as the specially-abled Michelle McNally in Black and the Tourette Syndrome patient Naina Mathur in Hichki.

“I learnt a lot about humanity by doing these outstanding, sensitive films like ‘Black’ and ‘Hichki’. I think these films contributed to making me a better human being and I’m fortunate that I got to do these films and be a part of such beautiful cinematic visions of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Siddharth P. Malhotra. I hope these films managed to spark the right conversations in society about the need to treat everyone as an equal,” she said.

“I learnt about the resolve of people who are determined to triumph despite the odds stacked up against them, their dreams, their aspirations and essaying these powerful girls on screen, made me a stronger human being. I’m grateful that I can talk, see, hear and I realised that, as human beings, we might be taking these things for granted,” she added.

The 42-year-old actress says for her, Black and Hichki were emotional experiences that opened her eyes more towards inclusivity, kindness and gratitude. (IANS)