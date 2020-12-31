Big B: 90 percent conflict is due to delivery and tone of voice

Mumbai– Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan shared a valuable piece of advice for fans on social media, important to keep in mind during day to day interactions.

“10% of conflict is due to difference in opinion and 90% is due to delivery and tone of voice,” Big B tweeted on Thursday.

The 78-year-old actor keeps sharing life lessons for his fans on social media from time to time.

“Make new friends, but Keep the old. Those are silver, these are gold,” the actor had recently tweeted reminding us of the value of old friends in our life.

On the work front, Big B has a busy year ahead with upcoming films like “Chehre”, Nagraj Manjule’s “Jhund”, Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra”, Ajay Devgn’s “Mayday” and a yet untitled film co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. (IANS)