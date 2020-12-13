Ayurveda centre for alternative treatment opens in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi–A registered Ayurveda centre that will provide alternative and complementary treatment for chronic conditions has opened in Abu Dhabi, a media report said on Friday.

Staffed by a 10-member team, including registered Ayurvedic doctors, the centre named ‘Vaidhyashala’ aims to integrate conventional medicine with Ayurvedic sciences that originated in India, the Gulf News report said.

The centre was officially inaugurated this week by Kumar Bayyapu, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Shyam Vishwanathan, head of ‘Vaidhyashala’, said the Ayurvedic treatments offered will supplement treatment through traditional medicine for complaints like back pain, arthritis, autoimmune conditions like psoriasis, allergies and gynaecological concerns.

“We expect that 50 per cent of our patients will come to us with neuromuscular complaints and another big group of patients will present themselves with allergic conditions such as asthma.

“Ayurveda, which has been recognised as a curative treatment in the UAE since 2002, is effective at treating a number of such concerns and we are happy to partner with a registered clinic,” he was quoted as saying in the Gulf News report. (IANS)