Armaan Malik: ‘Veham’ induces feeling of hope in a hopeless situation

Mumbai– Singer Armaan Malik says his latest song, Veham, explores the emotion of unrequited love, and leaves behind a bittersweet feeling.

“There are several songs that speak about one-sided and unrequited love, but our song ‘Veham’ is unique. The word ‘Veham’ has never been used so beautifully in a song before,” Armaan said, adding: “It has this bittersweet feeling to it and induces a feeling of hope in a hopeless situation.”

The video of the song has been picturised on Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik.

Talking about the song, Asim shared: “The experience of shooting this song in Udaipur was lovely. Everyone came together as a team and put our best effort in bringing out the characters. My role is of a guy Rohan, who is madly in love with this girl and the story that follows.”

“The moment I heard the song, it was a definite yes from my end. Armaan has sung it so beautifully and the shoot location was perfect. Asim has been an amazing co-star and the entire crew was so supportive and hardworking throughout the shoot,” Sakshi Malik said.

The song is penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Manan Bhardwaj.(IANS)