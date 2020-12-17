Alia Bhatt goes back in black

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared a picture in an all black ensemble. In the Instagram image, Alia wears a black slip. She poses with her back to the camera and has her hands on her long black hair.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Casually flexing.”

Alia was last seen in the OTT-released dud “Sadak 2”, and is now gearing up for the shoot of her upcoming multilingual multistarrer “RRR”, directed by Bahubali helmer SS Rajamouli. In the film, Alia will play a character called Sita.

The film has Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in central roles. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is also a part of the cast.

Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama “Brahmastra”, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

The actress also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” coming up. (IANS)