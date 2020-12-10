Actifio, Founded by Ash Ashutosh and Once Valued at $1.3 Billion, Enters an Agreement to be Acquired by Google

BOSTON—Actifio, founded by Indian American serial technology entrepreneur Ash Ashutosh and once valued at $1.3 billion, has entered into an agreement to be acquired by social media giant and technology company Google. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Business continuity is a top priority for enterprise IT organizations, and today we are excited to announce that Google has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Actifio,” Brad Calder, Vice President of Engineering at Google, said in a blog post earlier this month. “Actifio is a leader in backup and disaster recovery (DR)—offering customers the opportunity to protect virtual copies of data in their native format, manage these copies throughout their entire lifecycle, and use these copies for scenarios like development and test.”

Founded by Mr. Ashutosh in 2009, Waltham, MA-based Actifio is an enterprise Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) software provider, whose products protect a variety of workloads, including enterprise databases like SAP HANA, Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, PostgreSQL, and MySQL, as well as virtual machines (VMs) in VMware, Hyper-V, physical servers, and Google Compute Engine.

In 2018, Actifio had raised $100 million in a financing round led by Crestline Investors and joined by North Bridge Venture Partners, 83North, Advanced Technology Ventures, Heritage Group, Andreessen Horowitz, and other existing investors. At that time, the investment had brought the company’s valuation to more than $1.3 billion.

In total, Actifio has raised $461 million in several rounds of funding since its founding in 2009, according to news report.

“We’re excited to join Google Cloud and build on the success we’ve had as partners over the past four years. Backup and recovery is essential to enterprise cloud adoption and, together with Google Cloud, we are well-positioned to serve the needs of data-driven customers across industries,” Mr. Ashutosh said in a statement.

Mr. Ashutosh was most recently a Partner with Greylock Partners where he focused on making investments in enterprise IT companies. Prior to Greylock, he was Vice President and Chief Technologist for HP Storage, according to his official bio.

He founded and led AppIQ, a market leader of Storage Resource Management (SRM) solutions, which was acquired by HP in 2005. He was also the founder of Serano Systems, a Fibre Channel controller solutions provider, acquired by Vitesse Semiconductor in 1999.

Prior to Serano, Mr. Ashutosh was Senior Vice President at StorageNetworks, the industry’s first Storage Service Provider. He previously worked as an architect and engineer at LSI and Intergraph.

Mr. Ashutosh remains an avid supporter of entrepreneurship and is an advisor and board member for several commercial and non-profit organizations. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering and a Masters degree in Computer Science from Penn State University.