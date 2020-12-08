8 years after Nirbhaya, Delhi reported 1,429 rape cases till Oct this year

New Delhi– Eight years have passed since the brutal gangrape and murder of Nirbhaya, but the number of crimes against woman refuses to come down.

The national capital has witnessed as many as 1,429 cases of rape till October this year. In the same period last year, Delhi had reported 1,884 cases of rape, which went up to 2,168 cases by the time the year ended. In 2012, a total of 706 rape cases were registered, which included the brutal gangrape of Nirbhaya on December 16.

The Delhi police registered a total of 1,791 cases of assault on women with the intent to outrage their modesty till October this year. In comparison, 2520 cases were registered during the same period in 2019, which went up to 2,921 by the year end. In 2012, a total of 727 cases were registered for the same offence.

A total of 2,226 women were kidnapped this year till October, against the figures of 2,988 reported in the same period in 2019. By the end of 2019, Delhi reported 3,471 cases of kidnapping of women. In 2012, a total of 2,048 cases of kidnapping of women were registered.

The Delhi police registered 1,931 cases under Section 498-A/406 of the IPC till October this year. During the same period last year, a total of 3,052 cases were registered, which went up to 3,792 by the time the year ended. In 2012, Delhi police had registered a total of 2,046 cases for cruelty by husbands and in-laws.

Delhi police have also registered 94 cases of dowry deaths till October this year, as against 103 cases of the same nature getting registered during the same period last year. In 2012, Delhi police had registered a total of 134 cases of dowry deaths. (IANS)