2020 ISW Christmas Celebration Set for Saturday, Dec. 19

WORCESTER, MA—India Society of Worcester, known as ISW, will celebrate 2020 Christmas virtually on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

“Once again it’s the time of the year for the annual ISW Christmas Celebration which will have a unique format for 2020,” ISW said in a statement.

Gifts From Santa: Saturday morning from 9 to 11 am: An unique Drive-in Children’s Gift Giving will be held at the ISW India Center.

Please pre-register your children by December 18 am, on the https://iswonline.org/ to drive by and get their gift.

Children up to 10 years old (KG to 5th Grade) are welcome. Gift delivery will be strictly non contact and in keeping with latest CDC guidelines.

Santa’s helpers will deposit the gift straight in your cart trunk. Gifts will be wrapped at least 48 hours in advance and then isolated. Volunteers will wear full PPE per guidelines.

Virtual Cultural Program: Saturday evening from 6 to 7:30 pm: An Indian style Christmas Celebration will be held online including Christmas Carols in many Indian languages, the Christmas Story, recognition of work in the Indian community during the Covid crisis and, of course, a live chat with Santa himself on Zoom! at the end.

Register at the https://iswonline.org/ . Event will be broadcast on Facebook at facebook.com/ISWOnline.