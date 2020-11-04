Veteran designers launch their collection at virtual IRW

By Puja Gupta



New Delhi– The virtual edition of IFFDs India Runway Week that concluded recently saw veteran fashion designers like Rohit Bal, Ashima Leena, Abhinav Mishra, Amit GT and others showcase their collection in a digital format.

Ball, the finale designer, showcased an affordable range of his latest creations made from organic fabrics like malmal and Chanderi. He said: “This time around we had showcased an affordable range so that the brand could reach the masses virtually and people can have a look at this collection for the upcoming festive season”.

He added: “The idea was to reach a wider set of the audience because people are more active digitally these days, so IRW’s second edition happened at the right time when the festive season was knocking on our doors!”

Amit’s collection comprised of ensembles for various wedding functions like Haldi, Mehendi, reception, Sagan and wedding. He said: “I did the virtual edition of IRW as it was the right time since the wedding season is around.”

Commenting on the experience of doing a virtual fashion show, Leena from Ashima Leena said: “The new technique of green screen was very impressive. The outcome of the whole show was really nice. In the times of Covid when everything has become virtual, IRW took it to another level.”

Designer Poonam Dubey’s collection was presented by Avon Watch me which was about celebrating the transformation of women of different walks of life. Dubey presented an Indian festive collection. Virtues’ collections, known as Banaras Gherana, is made of Benarasi silk and had sarees, lehengas, and anarkalis.

Designer duo Leconat Hement launched a daily wear collection inspired by nature.(IANS)