Prithvi Theatre to host live concert series

By Siddhi Jain



New Delhi– As the world came to a grinding halt in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, digital concerts was the only go-to option connecting artistes and the music lovers; yet, the vibrance, energy and intimacy of live concerts was missing.

With the re-opening of theatres, Pancham Nishad and Prithvi Theatre have announced ‘Udayswar@Prithvi’, an acoustic concert of morning ragas, which seeks to bring audiences to the magical ‘Baithak’ experience, the unamplified, pure acoustics with no microphones.

“As Udayswar@Prithvi crosses a milestone, we are grateful for our partnership with Prithvi Theatre and are even more pleased to know that like us they too believe that the LIVE experience of music especially enhanced in their intimate, acoustic space is as essential for our well-being, as being committed to strictly adhering to the Covid-19 mandates set by our Government. While curating for this 50th concert of Udayswar@Prithvi and with the thought (of) ‘a new normal’, we felt that this would be the apt time and platform to introduce young, upcoming and prodigious new talent from the world of Indian Classical Music,” said Shashi Vyas, Director of Pancham Nishad.

Udayswar@Prithvi, an Indian classical music acoustic concert series of morning ragas of the second prahar is held on the 3rd Sunday every month and features various Vocal and Instrumental artistes. It is supported by Bank of Baroda since April 2017.

The upcoming live concert on Sunday morning, features vocalist Bhagyesh Marathe, one of the most talented vocalists of the current generation; and flautist S. Akash who comes from a family steeped in the world of music.

Tickets for the 1.5-hour-long concert are priced at Rs 300. (IANS)