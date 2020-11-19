OpenView Venture Partners Adds Sanjiv Kalevar to Investment Team

BOSTON– OpenView Venture Partners, a venture capital firm focused on business software, announced the expansion of its investment team with the addition of Sanjiv Kalevar. With capital to invest from Fund VI, Mr. Kalevar will lead investments and further build the firm’s portfolio of expansion-stage SaaS companies.

Mr. Kalevar brings a wealth of business software investing experience, joining OpenView from Battery Ventures, where he spent seven years, most recently as Principal.

At Battery, Mr. Kalevar built an impressive portfolio of successful software companies including unicorns ServiceTitan, and InVision, high-growth leaders such as AuditBoard and MX, as well as up and coming businesses like UpKeep and VNDLY while serving on the Board of Directors for Mews and Newforma. Prior to Battery, he worked for global venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners and Hyde Park Angels, an early-stage angel investment group in Chicago.

Founded in 2006, OpenView Venture Partners is a venture capital firm investing globally in business software companies. With a mission to improve people’s working lives, OpenView’s focused investment approach across sector and stage enables the firm to identify and partner with category leading business software companies. The firm’s focus extends to operational excellence through its dedicated expansion team working with portfolio companies on go-to-market, sales and marketing, product led growth, talent, and corporate development. The firm is based in Boston and has $1.5 billion in total capital under management.

“OpenView has been building a portfolio, a value-add platform, and thought leadership around product-led growth that has been resonating with founders, CEOs and the startup ecosystem,” said Mr. Kalevar. “I’m excited to bring my experience and my keen interest of investing in overlooked and legacy industries that are yet to undergo a digital transformation to OpenView’s team to further grow our portfolio.”