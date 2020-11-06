Modi woos global investors, says India is the place to be

New Delhi– Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged global investors to invest in India and said that the country is the right place for investments as it provides business returns and demand along with reliability and the values of democracy.

Addressing the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable, the Prime Minister laid down the reform measures taken up by the government amid the pandemic along with the steps announced during the past six years.

“If you want returns with reliability, India is the place to be. If you want demand with democracy, India is the place to be,” he said.

“If you want stability with sustainability, India is the place to be. If you want growth with a green approach, India is the place to be,” he added.

Highlighting the country’s democracy and demography, Modi said that India offers investors democracy, demography, demand as well as diversity.

“Such is our diversity that you get multiple markets within one market. These come with multiple pocket sizes and multiple preferences. These come with multiple weathers and multiple levels of development,” he said.

Modi also said that the government would take every step necessary to make India lead the recovery of global economic growth.

“A strong and vibrant India can contribute to the stabilisation of the world economic order. We will do whatever it takes to make India the engine of global growth resurgence,” he said.

He also talked about the recent reforms in the agriculture sector, which along with accolades from several sector experts and economists have also faced protests from farmers in several states.

Modi said that the recent reforms in agriculture has opened up new possibilities for global investors to partner with the farmers of India. He further said that with the help of technology and modern processing solutions, India will soon emerge as an agriculture export hub.

On the government’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, he said that India’s quest to become sel-reliant is “not just a vision, but a well-planned economic strategy”.

He described it as a strategy that aims to use the capabilities of our businesses and skills of Indian workers to turn the country into a global manufacturing powerhouse.

The Prime Minister also said that through the year, India has “bravely fought” the global pandemic and the world saw India’s “national character”.

The global institutional investors present at the roundtable represented key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia and Singapore. Some of these included funds like Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, Canadian Investment Fund, Korean funds, JBIC, and Australian Super, among others.

Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Nandan Nilekani, Deepak Parekh, Uday Kotak and Dilip Sanghvi were the major Indian business personalities present at the roundtable. (IANS)