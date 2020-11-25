Kannada film star Ambarish’s fans build temple in his memory

Mandya, India– Fans of yesteryear’s Kannada superstar Ambarish in the state’s Mandya district have built a temple – “Ambi Amara (Eternal Ambarish)” – by pooling in their own resources and it was formally inaugurated on his second death anniversary on Tuesday.

The dedicated temple in Ambarish’s name is a testimony to the fact that, how much he was loved by his fans and this is perhaps the first-ever temple built and dedicated to an actor in Karnataka.

Till his last breath, Ambarish remained true to the title “Mandyada Gandu (Man from Mandya)” fondly bestowed upon him by his innumerable fans, though on screen he was called “Rebel Star”.

Villagers from remote Hottegowdana Doddi village in Maddur taluk of Mandya have built this temple spending Rs 10 lakh from their own pockets. Almost every house in this village has a portrait of Ambarish, to which they pay obeisance every day.

The actor-turned-politician was mainly known for his philanthropic works and also for his portrayal of rebel characters on celluloid screens.

The ‘Ambi Amara’ has a bronze bust of the ‘Rebel Star’ and was unveiled by actor’s son and film actor Abhishek Gowda and his widow and Mandya MP Sumalatha Amarnath.

Kannada film industry’s reigning super stars, Darshan and Yash, who were considered to be very close to Ambarish, were also present on the occasion.

Villagers told his widow and son that they built the temple of Ambarish with an intention to highlight the welfare works done by him.

They told Sumalatha that the temple also has the ashes from Ambarish’s funeral pyre beneath the bronze bust, and till the temple was built, the ashes were kept in the office built for Ambarish and worshipped every day.

While inaugurating the temple, all that an emotionally choked Sumalatha and Abhishek could say was: “This is all we know is that you loved him unconditionally and he reciprocated the same equally.” (IANS)