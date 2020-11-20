India Society of Worcester to Host Virtual Diwali on Saturday and Sunday

WORCESTER, MA– India Society of Worcester, known as ISW, will host its annual Diwali celebrations virtually this year during this weekend via Facebook Live. The event is free and no registration required.

The event is two days of celebration on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 21-22, 2020. November 21st – 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on ISW Facebook page November 22nd – 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM on ISW Facebook page

Saturday’s event is filled with Diya Pujan and Laxmi pujan, a typical tradition of Diwali celebration followed by beautiful devotional bhajans.

The cultural program will follow puja and arti. The theme of event this year is ‘Saat Rang Ke Sapne’. So the event will filled with colorful, energetic performances by our local artists. There will be classical, semi classical dance forms depicting different creative performing art from India.

Some Bollywood dance numbers will entertain all the spectators and viewers of this program. Soothing melodies will bring a great pleasure to the audience.

The event is also going to be presenting it very first Diya painting contest. There will be Diya painting presentations by kids, parents, grandparents and families.

ISW is collaborating with Spirit of Shrewsbury for Shrewsbury’s Got Talent Virtual Contest on Sunday. Great Talent from our local community will be presented and the winners will be announced after the event. ISW has been involved in much such collaboration to give a platform to the artists.

For more details go on our website at https://iswonline.org/