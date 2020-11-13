IMPACT Endorses Rep. Ro Khanna for Kamala Harris Senate Seat

IMPACT, an Indian American advocacy and political action committee, endorsed Rep. Ro Khanna to fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ seat in the U.S. Senate. The son of Indian immigrants, Rep. Khanna was just elected to his third term in the House of Representatives, where he sits on the Armed Services, Budget, and Oversight Committees.

Prior to serving in Congress, Rep. Khanna taught economics at Stanford University, law at Santa Clara University and American Jurisprudence at San Francisco State University. He also served in President Barack Obama’s administration as Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Department of Commerce. He is a graduate of the University of Chicago and Yale Law School.

“Several strong candidates have been floated to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” Neil Makhija, Executive Director of IMPACT, said. “IMPACT urges Governor Newsom to consider Rep. Ro Khanna. He has the essential qualities to meet this moment: At a time when we are deeply divided, Ro has demonstrated an ability to bring together progressives, moderates, and even some Republicans. At a time when we need to ‘build back better,’ Ro brings a depth of expertise in manufacturing and tech. At a time when we face a soaring public health crisis, Ro has been a fierce advocate for universal, high-quality health care. Inspired to public service by his grandfather’s experience as a freedom fighter in India alongside Mahatma Gandhi, Ro will relentlessly defend our democratic values.”

“As an Indian American, Ro also represents the fastest growing community in California. As millions of Black and Brown children around the country see the promise of America in the new Vice President-elect, her replacement should offer the same hope and representation for Californians.”

“As Vice President-elect Harris has often said, she may have been the first but she won’t be the last. Governor Newsom has the opportunity to make sure she’s proven right with the selection of Ro Khanna as her replacement in the United States Senate.”