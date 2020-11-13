IIT Alumni Association in New England Elects New President, Executive Committee

BOSTON–IIT AGNE, the association of IIT alumni in the greater New England area, held its general body meeting and elections to the executive board earlier this month and elected Roopesh Mathur as its new president for a two-year term. Mr. Mathur replaces outgoing president Bala Balasubramaniam.

The meeting, which was held virtually, was attended by IIT alumni from across the Boston area. Mr. Balasubramaniam presented an overview of the activities of IIT AGNE over the last year and Alkesh Shah, Treasurer gave a financial report. This was followed by the election of the new executive board for a term of two years. The election committee consisted of Raj Melville, Raj Laad, Anil Saigal and Ravi Rastogi, who conducted the election in accordance with the IIT AGNE constitution.

The general body meeting elected Mr. Mathur as President of IIT AGNE, Durriya Doctor Executive Vice President, Alkesh Shah as the Treasurer and Nishant Gandhi (IIT Patna) as Secretary. Mr. Balasubramaniam will be on the board as Past President.

The IIT campuses are represented by Vivek Badami (VP-IIT Madras), Shashi Chawla (VP-IIT Delhi), Kapeel Krishna (VP-IIT KGP), Asit Goel (VP-IIT BHU), Mayuresh Rajwadkar (VP-IIT Bombay), IP SIngh (IIT Madras-VP at Large) and Ranjani Saigal (IIT Bombay-VP at Large).

In 2020, IIT AGNE held a number of events and was planning a conference on technology in healthcare, among other events. Due to the pandemic, these had to be cancelled.

The next steps for the new IIT AGNE Board are: scheduling and conducting the healthcare technology conference virtually, conducting a series of events leading up to it. In addition, the goals for the next board include engaging with the technology community in Boston, greater engagement with the membership, women in technology, organizing technology for disabled individuals and working with the IITs in India and their global alumni network.