How Priyanka Chopra avoided wardrobe mishap on Miss World stage

Los Angeles– Actress Priyanka Chopra says she had to hold her dress up after winning the 2000 Miss World title because the tape holding it had come off!

“The year 2000 and I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much ’cause it was so stressful that the entire tape came off,” Priyanka said.

“The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a namaste, which people thought was a namaste but actually was holding my dress up. So uncomfortable!” she added.

Priyanka made the revelation in a weekly digital show, PEOPLE in 10, while looking back at her most uncomfortable red carpet looks. She also shared how she managed to overcome an uncomfortable red carpet moment at the 2018 Met Gala.

“My second Met Gala outfit was this blood-red Ralph Lauren beautiful outfit with the gold hood. But the corset under that thing, I couldn’t breathe. I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner and I obviously couldn’t eat too much during that night,” she said.

The actress also shared how, with age, she has been able to embrace a lot of aspects of her personality.

“I’m very ambitious. When I was first growing up, I thought that that was seen as not really a good thing when a woman was too ambitious. And slowly over time, I realised that was my strength,” she said, adding that marriage was something that she didn’t always picture for herself.

“For a really long time, I was like, I don’t know. Being married was such an alien thought. But (now) I am so comfortable with it,” said the actress, who is married to American singer Nick Jonas. (IANS)