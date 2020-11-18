Free Zoom Hasya Kavi Sammelan This Thanksgiving With Leading Indian Poets on Nov. 28

BOSTON—Boston will host a free Hasya Kavi Sammelan this Thanksgiving will be joined by India’s leading poets. Organized by Praveen Misra, the Kavi Sammelan is sponsored by Juju Productions.

India’s leading poets such as Surender Sharma, Arun Gemini Chirag Jain and Ved Prakash will participate in the virtual poetry recitation.

“I know this has been tough year, and we want to bring some smile,” said Mr. Misra. “Juju Productions is supporting this event.”

He said those interested are cordially invited you to our Zoom Hasya Kavi Sammelan “Hasna Bhi Zaroori Hai on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

The concert link will open at 10: EST and the program will start sharp at 11:00 AM EST. The organizers will accommodate interested audience on first-come basis.

Details are below:

Date: Saturday , November 28, 2020 Check in: 10:45 AM : attendees will be admitted on first-come basis. Curtains Rise: 11:00 AM. All Video & Audio Must Remain Muted on your devices. MC will talk and introduce the show. Event starts at : 11:05 AM EST . Please post your comments on Zoom chat only. (Please keep Audio and Video muted all the time) Please direct your technical issues and questions to Sanjay Jain, Praveen Misra, Chandu Shah Log in Access – see below.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7819514551?pwd=NlZwdDltL3hnQzY2RU45dXFITmtPZz09

Meeting ID: 7819514551

Passcode: 12345

If you need any help, please email to: Hasyakaviboston@gmail.com