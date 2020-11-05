Four of family commit suicide in Andhra Pradesh

Panyam, Andhra Pradesh–A family of four committed suicide at Kouluru village of Panyam mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district by throwing themselves under a goods train.

Sheik Abdul Salam (45), his wife Noorjehan (43), daughter Salma (14) and son Dada Kalandar took the extreme step on Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m.

“Following their suicide, the train operators informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) about the incident and we have registered a case under CrPc Section 174,” a GRP official told IANS.

According to the police, Salam was allegedly involved in a theft case earlier, and had lost his job in a gold shop.

“He later procured bail and was eking out a living driving a rented auto rickshaw for the last one month,” he said.

On the fateful day, Salam started off giving an impression that he would drop his wife, a private school teacher, at school.

He also took his daughter, a 10th standard student, and son, a fourth standard student, from Nandyal and went to Kouluru railway station in Panyam mandal to take the extreme step. (IANS)