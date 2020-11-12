Bollywood Roundup: Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Kajol, and more…

Varun Dhawan shares throwback underwater video

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a throwback video from his vacation in Maldives. In the video on Instagram, the actor is seen swimming underwater with the aid a sea scooter.

“#tbt being underwater. This has to be my favourite themes this year and favourite shows. Jalsa kar bapu,” Varun captioned the image.

Varun will next be seen in “Coolie No 1”. The film is directed by his father David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and actress Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles.

His co-star Sara on Wednesday dedicated a post to Varun. In the post, she called Varun a brat and a copycat. She also alleged that her Coolie No. 1 co-star filches her ‘shayari’!

John Abraham shares his way of starting the day right

Mumbai– Actor John Abraham has shared a sneak peek into his way of starting his day on the right note, and that is by eating right.

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture where he can be seen enjoying a plate of scrambled eggs.

“Crushing these eggs!!#protein #startyourdayright #getit,” he captioned the image.

John is not so active on social media, and rarely posts anything apart from his professional life.

On the work front, John has started shooting for his upcoming film, “Satyameva Jayate 2”.

The Milap Zaveri directorial also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar, and is a sequel of the 2018 action drama, “Satyameva Jayate”.

“On the first day, we will shoot only with the lead pair, but subsequently other actors like Harsh Chhaya, Gautami Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, Anup Soni, and Sahil Vaid will join in. We will be shooting across Lucknow, including heritage structures like palaces and colleges. Some of the live locations will be completely sealed off, so crowd gazers cannot sneak in. Only our cast and crew will be present on the spot,” Zaveri said last month.

Kajol reveals her ‘Project for the month of November’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Kajol has started working on a knitting project, and says she is obsessed with needles.

The actress shared a picture of a sweater she is making on Instagram Stories, and wrote: “Project for the month of November!”

“Obsessed with my needles,” she added.

The image shows a half-done sweater in shades of grey, black and white.

Earlier, Kajol, who is currently living in Singapore with her daughter Nysa, shared a philosophical post, writing: “Programming can be hardwired into a body. It’s something that has to be fought day in and day out. Like an addiction one hates, has defeated, yet still has to battle.”

She keeps sharing her trademark wit with fans on social media. The actress recently shared a series of funny pictures on Karwa Chauth. She posted images to reveal how she had prepared for the festival this year and named her album: “Hunger games series”.

In the series of pictures, Kajol looks radiant in a red saree, and pulls goofy expressions for the camera. Each frame is accompanied by a funny short caption that defines the expression.

Aitraaz turns 16: Priyanka on what she learnt from the film

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday reminisced about her grey role in the thriller Aitraaz, which was released 16 years ago on this day.

Aitraaz, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was one of the Diwali releases of 2004. The film was inspired by the 1994 Hollywood hit, Disclosure, starring Michael Douglas and Demi Moore. Reprising the negative role Moore essayed in the original, Priyanka had won accolades for her performance as Soniya Roy.

She shared a clip from the film on Instagram Stories, and wrote: “2004, One year into being an actor, I played Sonia Roy in the Abbas-Mastan thriller Aitraaz. It was by far the boldest part I had taken on…

“Wicked, predatory, complicated and self-serving for the most part, but also surprisingly vulnerable and emotional. Playing Sonia taught me to play characters with conviction not judgement. #16yearsofAitraaz #20in2020.”

Priyanka recently joined a host of Hollywood stars including Kate Winslet and Keanu Reeves as a narrator of the upcoming series, “A World Of Calm”.

Winslet and Priyanka have joined the previously-announced celebrities Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Reeves, reports deadline.com.

Sonali Bendre’s road trip gala with family on 18th wedding anniversary

Mumbai– Actress Sonali Bendre Behl and her husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl, completed 18 years of marriage on Thursday, and they chose to go on a road trip to celebrate the special day.

Taking to Instagram, Sonali posted a picture of the couple with their son Ranveer, and their dog.

“Road trip with the boys & my girl… about time we did one of these …Oh and Happy Anniversary @goldiebehl,” he captioned the post.

Goldie, too, took to Instagram to wish his wife a very happy anniversary.

“Happy 18th to us! Blessed to have her in my life. Wouldn’t have it any other way,” Goldie wrote.

A few days ago, Sonali had posted a beautiful post for Goldie on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

Adah Sharma to have a working Diwali

Mumbai– Actress Adah Sharma will be having a working Diwali because she will be busy shooting for her next film in Mussoorie.

“Yes, (it will be a ) working diwali. For me that’s the best kind of diwali! If I’m home I eat homemade chocolate modaks but this time I won’t be celebrating at home,” Adah told IANS.

“I will be shooting for my next Bollywood film during Diwali in Mussoorie. I’ve also shot a short film for Diwali which will be releasing soon,” informed the actress, who has “Commando 3” lined up.

Adah recently used her social media presence to help a flute player who has been struggling to make a living on the empty streets ever since the pandemic and lockdown. The actress, who has almost five million followers on Instagram, posted a clip on the video-sharing platform that captures a melodious tune played by a flute player. (IANS)