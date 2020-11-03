Bollywood Roundup: Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, and more…

Raveena Tandon prepares for pre-Karwa Chauth party

Mumbai– Raveena Tandon has started preparing for her Karwa Chauth celebrations this year. The actress hosts a pre-Karwa Chauth party, and she took to Instagram to share her look for the do.

Raveena posted a couple of selfies on Tuesday evening, with the caption: “#prekarwachauthparty ki tayyaariyaan (Preparations for pre Karwa Chauth party)!”

In the photos Raveena strikes an ethnic pose in a green suit with floral print. Her hair tied with a centre parting, Raveena completes her festive look with matching danglers and a red bindi.

The actress, who is currently in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh, recently posted beautiful pictures from the hill town on social media.

“From my camera ! The moon in its full glory! Since childhood the rabbit in the moon has fascinated me, I often wondered what caused the shape to appear, then the closer you get and the mystery unravels, but the #moonmagic remains…#sharadpurnima .. #beautifulwinternights #dalhousiediaries,” Raveena had captioned a recent post of an image of the moon from Dalhousie on the occasion of Sharad Purnima.

Raveena will next be seen featuring in the upcoming film “KGF Chapter 2”. The film is a follow-up to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster, “KGF: Chapter 1”, starring Yash.

Shilpa Shetty: Don’t allow your age to determine what you can and can’t do

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty on Tuesday shared a mantra to stay fit, positive and increase self-confidence.

The actress, who defies age with her fitness, took to her verified Twitter account to share a photograph where she can be seen performing yoga amidst mountains.

“The power and potential to achieve all that your heart desires in vested in your mind. Don’t allow your age to determine what you can and can’t do. Surround yourself with people and situations that emit positivity. Your determination stems from within. Work on the energy within and around you. Believe YOU CAN and trust me, YOU WILL!” tweeted the actress, who is currently in scenic Manali.

Shilpa is known for being a fitness enthusiast and yoga lover. She keeps sharing photos and videos of her performing yoga asanas and shares words of encouragement for her followers on social media.

On Monday, Shilpa had shared a video performing an asana. The actress also revealed the benefits of the asana.

She wrote: “Being able to connect with your inner self amid the quiet surroundings of Manali is a blessing. When the mind is at peace, nothing seems difficult to do. This flow is the Eka pada Navasana going in to Supta Padmasana. It helps improve blood circulation while it strengthens the core, lower back, and pelvic muscles. Additionally, it stretches the hamstring and ankles too! No matter what your day looks like, make sure to dedicate a few minutes to yoga. Try it!”

Vicky Kaushal’s short and sweet message for mom on her birthday

Mumbai– Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal kept it short and sweet while wishing his mother on her birthday on Tuesday.

In an Instagram photograph, Vicky hugs his mother and both smile at the camera.

“Happy Birthday Maa!” Vicky wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 447K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Vicky’s friends and colleagues in the industry wished the actor’s mother in the comment section.

Actor Amol Parashar dropped a heart emoji.

Actress Angira Dhar wrote: “Happy haaaappy birthday aunty!!!”

Filmmaker Guneet Monga said: “Happy Happy Birthday Aunty.”

Actress Dia Mirza dropped a heart emoji.

“Uri” director Aditya Dhar commented: “Happy Birthday Mommyyyyyy Kaushal!! Lots of Love and Hugs!!”

The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

When Elli AvrRam was in the mood to play

Mumbai– Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam has asked a cheeky question in her latest social media post.

Elli, who has just returned from a vacation in Maldives, posted a string of photographs from her holiday on Instagram. In the image, she is seen standing on a giant size chess board dressed in a white top and black mini skirt.

“Wanna play?” she asks in the caption, which she tagged with #2020, #play, #yinyang, #life, #darkness#light, #staywoke and #ElliAvrRam#yourstruly.”

Over the past few days she shared photographs on Instagram where she can be seen jet-skiing, having a bath in jacuzzi, and having a floating meal in a pool.

On the work front, Elli recently announced she will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”.

Earlier this year, the actress was seen in Mohit Suri’s “Malang”. Apart from Bollywood, she was also seen in the Tamil film “Paris Paris” and the Kannada release “Butterfly” in the recent months.

Rishina Kandhari: Women are in no competition with anyone

Mumbai– Actress Rishina Kandhari was recently seen in a female-led digital series, which she says breaks stereotypes about how women are looked at.

The series, “Girl Talk”, also starred Aarti Khetarpal, Aditi Shetty, Shweta Rohira, Harshali Zine and Iira Soni.

“The lines were powerful and broke every stereotype about how women are looked upon as. Women are in no competition with anyone, so it was amazing to speak the mind without sugar coating,” said Rishina.

Talking about “Girl Talk”, director Aneeta Patel said: “The title says it all. ‘Girl Talk’ is for all the women out there — age is no bar. These girls are independent alpha women of today who are unapologetic. It is also for the guys who are curious to know what goes on behind closed doors. The man always wants their girl to be perfect in every possible way.”

Aneeta shared she had a wonderful time working with the all-female cast. “The girls were a delight to work with, they were in sync with my vision for ‘Girl Talk’ which made us all deliver our best. They are pretty but have more to them than just that,” she said.

Suhana Khan poses with dad SRK, brothers Aryan and AbRam

Dubai– Suhana Khan posted an image on Instagram Stories on Tuesday where she strikes a pose with her father Shah Rukh Khan and brothers Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, and social media is loving it.

In the picture, seemingly taken at Shah Rukh’s birthday celebration on Monday, Suhana is seen standing in between of Aryan and Shah Rukh while the superstar holds AbRam. The Burj Khalifa can be seen in the backdrop.

On Aryan’s face, Suhana has keyed in this message: “He wont let me post this pic but I want to so I’m gonna do this @_aryan_”

She also mentioned: “Fam time” along with a cake and smiling emoji.

Shah Rukh turned 55 on Monday, and celebrated his birthday in Dubai with his family. On the occasion, the Dubai authorities decided to honour the star by displaying his image and a birthday wish on the outer wall of Burj Khalifa.

On Monday, Shah Rukh shared a video on social media thanking fans for showering him with love on his birthday.

In his video, the actor said: “Hi everybody, this is to thank you for all the wonderful wishes that I have been getting on social media and how much love you guys are spreading… to all the loving fans and all the boys and girls.”

What Alia Bhatt does when she has ‘too much energy and no one to talk to’

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt has shared what she does when she has too much energy and no one to talk to.

“My post pack up routine,” she wrote on her Instagram story before explaining.

“Hydrate,” she wrote along with a clip showing her water bottle as she travelled back to her place in the car.

“Look outside the window, whilst subtly promoting best friend’s clothing brand,” she shared with a clip featuring herself wearing a mask and looking outside the window of the car.

In her next Instagram show, she wrote: “Watch the beautiful sunrise and accidentally pap Mr man”, and attached a moving video of sunrise.

“Do all this while listening to some of my fav songs,” she added.

The actress also posted the reason behind sharing all the information.

“Subject you to this random information since I have got too much energy and no one to talk to,” she wrote.

On the work front, with unlock in place, Alia has shot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” in Mumbai.

Madhuri Dixit looks back at ‘Parinda’ memories

Mumbai– It was a nostalgic Tuesday for actress Madhuri Dixit Nene as she looked back at her film Parinda, which released 31 years ago on this day.

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film also starred Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Nana Patekar, and was India’s official entry in the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars 1990.

“#31YearsOfParinda Playing ‘Paro’ in #Parinda was a thrilling experience. The tagline of the film rightly justifies it “The Most Powerful Film Ever Made”. I also did a death scene for the first time. Wonderful memories with the amazing cast & crew makes this one very special,” Madhuri tweeted.

The crime drama released on November 3, 1989, and it follows two brother who are caught on different sides of a gang war.

Recently, the actress had opened up on her 1997 release, “Dil To Pagal Hai”, opening up on the similarity between Pooja, her character in the romantic drama, and her. “#DilTohPagalHai is a film very close to my heart. My character in the film shared my passion for dance & friendship. It was a wonderful learning experience and working alongside @iamsrk #karishma & @akshaykumar is always memorable. #23YearsOfDTPH,” tweeted the actress tagging her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

Sonam Kapoor: My style statement is my self-expression

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who is also known for her style statements, says she never intends to dress up for others because her style statement is all about her individuality and self-expression.

“I realised I don’t care and just did what I wanted to do, because of my upbringing. I did what I felt like doing. I think that’s what girls and boys should be able to do. Nobody should be giving you permission. My style statement, if there is one, of me being a complete individual. I like being myself and expressing myself. I don’t believe in dressing for others or dressing for someone’s opinion, it’s just for myself, my individuality, my self-expression,” she claimed.

The actress has played a girl next door in films such as “Saawariya”, “Delhi-6”, “Raanjhanaa”, and “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”, and she is also known for her sense of high fashion in her public appearance.

The actress shared how clothes and jewellery she received in legacy hold sentimental value. (IANS)