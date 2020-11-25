Bollywood Roundup: Raveena Tandon, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, and more…

Raveena Tandon prepares for night curfew in Manali

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who is currently shooting in the hill town of Manali, is getting ready for night curfew that has been imposed.

Raveena shared a selfie wearing a mask and a hoodie jacket on Instagram.

“When in Manali, do as the Manalians do! Garm raho bhaiya! The new rules being contemplated and getting in place are, fines and curfew after 8 pm until 6 am ,Nature getting a breather after 8 . .#fauxfurjacket,” she captioned the image.

Raveena has been shooting in Manali for a while now and has fallen in love with the natural beauty of the mountains. She has been flooding social media with photos and videos from Manali.

Bhumi Pednekar on Durgamati: Glad to collaborate with Akshay (Kumar) sir after 3 years

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar is excited about her upcoming film Durgamati: The Myth, and says it is an honour to play the lead in the conspiracy thriller. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Wednesday.

“I’m super excited about my upcoming film ‘Durgamati’ and it is an honour to play the lead in this conspiracy thriller. Being an ardent fan of spine-chilling thrillers myself, I was delighted to be a part of such a gripping story,” said Bhumi, adding: “Also, I am glad to collaborate with Akshay (Kumar) sir again after three years and present this wonderful film for audiences across the world,” said Bhumi.

Akshay Kumar is one pf the presenters of Durgamati, and he had acted opposite Bhumi in the 2017 film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

The thriller also features Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill, Jisshu Sengupta and Karan Kapadia. The film, written and directed by G. Ashok, casts Bhumi as a government officer who becomes the target of a sinister conspiracy.

The film is a remake of Ashok’s 2018 Telugu blockbuster, Bhaagamathie.

“With Bhumi leading it, the film is designed as a power-packed entertainer. And the presence of fabulous actors such as Arshad Warsi and Jisshu Sengupta along with Karan Kapadia and Mahie Gill make this a treat for lovers of the thriller and conspiracy genres,” said the film’s producer Vikram Malhotra.

The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 11.

Taapsee slams troll calling her ‘faltu heroine’, using explicit language

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu slammed a troll who used explicit language and called her a ‘faltu’ heroine.

Taapsee posted a screenshot of a chat on Instagram Stories, where a troll calls her a “faltu heroine”, slut-shames her and adds that she can’t act in films. In one place, the troll also mentions Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s name.

On the first image, Taapsee wrote: “Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye. (What lifting? The only thing that I have lifted is the standard which you can’t see.”

She then tagged the troll in the second screenshot and added: “O hooooo. Very persistent you are. 4-5 baar aur likho please toh shayad maan jau (write the same thing four or five times more, maybe I would be convinced).”

Taapsee recently shared that she has completed a gruelling schedule of “Rashmi Rocket” and is gearing up to shoot “Looop Lapeta”.

“Rashmi Rocket” casts Taapsee as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana film.

“Looop Lapeta” is directed by Aakash Bhatia. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1998-released German film, “Run Lola Run”.

Adaa Khan on ‘Bigg Boss 14’: You miss one episode, you see new people becoming friends

Mumbai– Naagin actress Adaa Khan says every episode reveals a new friendship in the Bigg Boss house this season.

“This season, the contestants are taking time to open up. If you miss even one episode, you see a different bonding. So you don’t know what you have missed and how come this person is getting along with this one. There are new friendships. You don’t know their personality. They are not opening up that well this time,” she said.

While she is not able to catch all the episodes, she is rooting for a few people in the house.

“Eijaz (Khan) is my friend, I am supporting him. Though I don’t know Abhinav (Shukla), I have started liking him. So I am rooting for him as well. The ‘chupa rustom’ (dark horse) of the house is Rahul Vaidya for sure,” she said.

Adaa also liked watching the first two weeks of the season when seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla were staying in the house.

“It was a delight to watch three faces of ‘Bigg Boss’ once again. They have been the finalists and winners of the previous seasons. I really adore Gauahar Khan for her personality and the way she carries herself. Of course, Hina and Sidharth were really amazing too,” said Adaa.

When Vicky Kaushal was fully satisfied after a good night’s work

Mumbai– Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal had a late night shoot and he reveals being very satisfied when it ended.

Vicky posted a black and white picture on Instagram stories. In the clip, he is seen smiling at the camera.

“05.45 Half asleep and fully satisfied after a good night’s work,” Vicky captioned the image.

The actor did not share what he was shooting for in the post.

The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.

Urvashi Rautela’s career choice that is driven by hormone of love

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela wants to try out all genres, but wants to do a romantic film again, after the 2016 release, Sanam Re.

“I have hunger as an actor to do all sorts of films and explore all genres and let myself grow with every film,” she said.

“While hope is certainly important, the scientific reason why we tend to fall for a good romantic film is oxytocin or the hormone of love. So when we see a love story, the story resonates with us and our brains react as if we are experiencing it ourselves. When it comes to romance movies, it can feel a bit like we are falling in love ourselves and connecting with the same on a deeper level,” said Urvashi.

The actress recently shot for the video of the song “Woh chaand kaha se laogi”.

“It is my small wish and aspiration to do a romantic film again after ‘Sanam Re’. This video is purely a love story with a lot of heart-break. It has been beautifully composed by Vishal Mishra,” said Urvashi.

She is now looking forward to the release of her Telugu film “Black Rose”.

How Kiara Advani aced Ghaziabadi lingo for ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’

Mumbai– Actress Kiara Advani had to learn the distinct local lingo of Ghaziabad for her upcoming starring role in Indoo Ki Jawani.

Kiara plays a girl from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in the Abir Sengupta directorial, which revolves around her misadventures with dating apps.

“Abir knew exactly how he wanted Indoo to walk and talk. Since he has also written the dialogues of the film it made the process easier. We spent a couple of months before commencing shoot prepping for the character and creating a fun and quirky Indoo, her style of talking and dialogue delivery is distinct and easily identifiable,” Kiara said.

Abir makes his directorial debut with “Indoo Ki Jawani”, set to release in theatres on December 11. The coming-of-age comedy also features Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua.

Kiara was recently seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy “Laxmii”. She is currently shooting for “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, who makes her Bollywood debut with the role. “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” is directed by Raj Mehta, who shot to fame directing “Good Newwz” last year.

Aditya has earlier appeared in films like “Namaste England”, “Tum Bin II”, “Student Of The Year 2” and “Purani Jeans”. (IANS)