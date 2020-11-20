Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Hegde, Sushmita Sen, Sanya Malhotra. and more…

Pooja Hegde: ‘Aravinda Sametha’ will always be a special film for me

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde has opened up on why the 2018 Telugu action movie Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava will always be special for her. She says the film helped her explore a new side of her, and ace the art of dubbing.

“‘Aravinda Sametha’ is and will always be a very special film for me. This was my first film with Jr. NTR and I had a great time working with him. Personally, this film was an enriching experience both on-screen and off-screen,” Pooja said.

“My character allowed me to explore a new side of me in terms of dubbing for myself, and I am beyond grateful that (director) Trivikram sir helped me explore such an amazing opportunity. Needless to say, working with the man of the masses, Jr. NTR was great, we had a great blend of energies and that resulted in wonderful chemistry on-screen,” she added.

The film is about a young man whose life changes after engaging in a violent fight with henchmen from the rival village. The film will air on the small screen on Zee Cinema on November 21.

Pooja will next be seen opposite Telugu superstar Prabhas in the upcoming film “Radhe Shyam”. The film will release in four languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Sushmita Sen: I am a proud 45

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on Friday shared a workout video on Instagram to assert that she is a proud 45.

The actress had celebrated turning 45 on Thursday, and in the video she can be seen working out to increase her core strength. The actress balances with her head downwards and her feet up in the air.

“I AM a proud 45! #birthdaytradition #corestrength #corebeliefs #holdingpower #unshakeable.

“You guys have been one of my greatest source of emotional strength for over 2 & a half decades and counting… reminding me often, HOW big a blessing life is & just how endless are its potential!! I want you to always remember, your unconditional love & kindness enriches my life & empowers me to be a better person!! Keep spreading the goodness…me & this world needs people like you!!! #salute #respect #love #gratitude #yourstruly #duggadugga I LOVE YOU GUYS!” the actress captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Sushmita’s daughter Renee Sen is all set to make her debut as an actress with the short film, Suttabaazi. Directed by Kabeer Khurana, the film tells the story of a 19-year-old named Diya, played by Renee, who is a clandestine smoker and is stuck with her nagging parents during lockdown.

Sanya Malhotra describes her ‘long day of work’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra had a long day at work and describes how it went in a new post on social media.

Sanya posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen dancing on a song from the film “Darr”. She is seen shaking a leg on the number “Tu mere samne”.

The actress purposely shared the line “Toot Gayi Toot Ke Maein Choor Ho Gayi” from the number to describe how her day went like.

On the picture, she wrote: “After a long day of work.”

Sanya has started preparations for the upcoming film “Pagglait” directed by Umesh Bist. It also stars Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav.

The film tells the tale of a girl who discovers her purpose and identity amidst looming questions about love and belonging in the neo-modern small-town India.

Taapsee Pannu shares recipe to burn fat

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Friday shared the recipe to a drink that helps burn fat. She calls it her exotic sunset drink.

“My exotic sunset drink! Coz when @munmun.Ganeriwal plans my meals no meal on the menu can be just an ordinary one. This fat-burning powerhouse of a drink has raw, unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar with the mother. Along with it are fenugreek (methi), turmeric, and ginger,” Taapsee wrote on Instagram.

“Turmeric and ginger are powerful inflammation-fighting agents so instead of going for pills, it helps to combat the pain and inflammation in muscles caused by my tough athletic training. Talk about being natural and exotic!” she added.

The actress has started shooting for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, which casts her as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing Taapsee’s husband in the film helmed by Akarsh Khurana.

Apart from Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee will also be seen in Shabaash Mithu and Haseen Dillruba.

Sonakshi Sinha ‘felt cute’ in her new pic

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha has shared a new picture on social media but it is her caption that catches the eye.

In her new Instagram image, Sonakshi looks stunning in an ethnic attire paired with silver jewellery.

“Felt cute. Wont delete later,” Sonakshi wrote as the caption.

Sonakshi recently shared a throwback picture from her shooting days for the film “Force 2”.

The actress will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India alongside Ajay Devgn. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Kajol wants to give Teacher of the Year award to Covid-19

Mumbai– Actress Kajol wants to give the Teacher of the Year award to the Covid-19 pandemic, she expressed on Friday.

“Teacher of the year award goes to COVID- 19,” wrote Kajol on Instagram Story. The actress also explained why she wants to confer the award to the pandemic.

“Taught us what life is about, simplicity and spirituality plus uncertainty,” wrote the actress, who often takes to social media to share words of wisdom for her fans and followers.

On the work front, Kajol is all set to enter the digital space with “Tribhanga”, a drama set in Mumbai.

The OTT film will weave a complex story of a family while going back and forth through three generations, from the late 1980s to present day. The film, directed and written by actress Renuka Shahane, also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

Tara Sutaria and the ‘sweetness of doing nothing’

Mumbai– Actress Tara Sutaria tastes the sweetness of doing nothing in her new post on social media.

Tara posted a picture on Instagram that has her flaunting her perfect skin in a white tank top.

“The sweetness of doing nothing,” she captioned the selfie.

Tara is currently in the Maldives with rumoured beau Aadar Jain.

Tara and Aadar were first linked after they made an appearance at Malaika Arora’s party last year, and then at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party in 2019. They also reportedly celebrated New Year in London together.

In August, Tara penned a birthday wish for Aadar. Calling Aadar her favourite person, Tara wrote on Instagram: “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.”

On the work front, Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with “Qaidi Band”, will next be seen in ” Hello Charlie”. Tara has “Tadap” and “Ek Villain 2” coming up. “Tadap” is Milan Luthria’s remake of the Telugu hit “RX 100”.

Vaani Kapoor: Akshay Kumar can ace any genre

Mumbai– Actress Vaani Kapoor, who will share screen space with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film Bell Bottom, says Bollywood superstar Akshay can pull off any role in any genre with utmost ease.

“For me, Akshay sir is a superstar in every possible way. He is such an enthralling actor and I am only grateful to be sharing screen space with him. He is so fascinating as an actor. He can pull off action, comedy, romance, thriller, and be the best in everything,” Vaani said.

She added: “Akshay Kumar can ace any genre! He is so talented and experienced and one can only observe and learn from him all the time.”

On sharing screen space with Akshay, Vaani said: “The experience has been so lovely. He couldn’t have been kinder and more wonderful than he was. He is somebody who is very friendly on set. I am someone who would otherwise go back to my hotel room and not interact too much because I like being in my own space. But he is someone who ensured that we all sat together and have lunches/dinners and got to know each other and be involved like a close-knit family.”

Vaani says she cherishes this aspect a lot, about shooting for the film. (IANS)