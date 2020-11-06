Bollywood Roundup: Nidhhi Agerwal, Waluscha De Sousa, Farhan Akhtar, and nmore…

Nidhhi Agerwal indulges in bathroom selfie shoot

Mumbai– Actress Nidhhi Agerwal has shared a selfie she took in the bathroom before the mirror, and it seems in doing so she has ticked a wish off her to-do list.

“Bathroom selfie (tick mark emoji),” Nidhhi wrote alongside her new Instagram image, which currently has over 210K likes.

In the image, she poses in front of a large mirror dressed in a bralette paired with white pants.

Recently, Nidhhi, who is a popular name in Telugu cinema, revealed that she is learning Tamil for a new project. The actress has been taking online classes over the past six months, to improve her linguistic skills in the Tamil language.

Nidhhi is known for Telugu films such as “Savyasachi”, “Mr. Majnu” and “iSmart Shankar”. She made her debut opposite Tiger Shroff in the 2017 Bollywood release, “Munna Michael”.

Waluscha De Sousa plays boss lady in ‘Escaype Live’

Mumbai– Waluscha De Sousa plays a woman who calls the shots in a man’s world, in the upcoming technological thriller, Escaype Live.

“My character in this series is very powerful and strong — a 21st century boss lady, a woman in control. She is one who calls the shots in a man’s world,” Waluscha elaborated.

“I’m excited to be working on this tech thriller series. It’s a very current topic. It’s fresh in terms of its approach and idea. Technology and social media have taken over our lives in a big way or, I dare say, even rule many of our lives currently. This series dives into what really goes on behind the scenes and lives of people using it,” she said.

The show by Siddharth Kumar Tewary follows five Indians who are desperately trying to make something out of their mundane lives. Social media seems to be a route to “escaping” the mediocrity of their lives. Apart from producing, Tewary is also the show creator and co-director. It also stars south star Siddharth and Shweta Tripathi.

First schedule of shooting is currently underway at Swastik Bhoomi in Umbergaon, Gujarat.

Farhan Akhtar defines his food for soul in vacay post

Mumbai– Actor Farhan Akhtar on Friday shared a video that captures him scuba diving among the corals in Maldives.

“Feed your soul,” he captioned the Instagram video.

“OMG…this is so beautiful,” a user commented.

“Wow,” another one wrote.

Farhan will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s “Toofaan”, which is a boxing drama. The film also features Mrunal Thakur.

“I am blessed to work with him. I learned a lot from him…it feels good to work with such a fantastic actor at the initial stage of your career. I really enjoyed watching his movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag…the amount of hard work he had gone through — be it physically, was impeccable.. and the same he did for Toofaan. He really inspires me,” Mrunal had earlier told IANS.

Urvashi Rautela reasons why the present is called so

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared her logic on why the present is called so.

“Being able to live in the present moment is a gift that’s why we call it a present,” she wrote in a new Instagram post.

In a picture she posted with the line, Urvashi wears a fitted black crop top and sweatpants. She completed her look with minimal make-up and big sunglasses.

Recently, Urvashi turned out in a leather lehenga with handcrafted zardozi and jewellery ensemble worth Rs 55 lakh at the wedding of singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh.

The actress is currently busy shooting for the upcoming Telugu film “Black Rose”, a heroine-centric thriller directed by Sampath Nandi.

“#BlackRose is first Bilingual film in world to start and finish shooting during pandemic. Immensely grateful & it’s a teamwork,” she wrote on social media while talking about her film earlier this month.

Elli AvrRam plays pool in bikini by the beach

Mumbai– Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam had a double dose of bikini delight for fans in separate Instagram posts on Friday.

In her latest post, Elli plays pool by the beach in a bikini. She is a portrait of concentration in the set of images as she takes aim for a shot at the pool table.

“Never give up until the last ball falls baby,” she captioned her post.

Ealier in the day, Elli had shared another picture in a bikini. In the picture, she dons minimum make-up, round sunglasses and has her hair tied her in buns.

“Spot the bird x #ElliAvrRam #yourstruly,” Elli had captioned the image.

Recently, back from a vacation in Maldives, Elli had posted a string of photographs from her holiday time on Instagram.

On the work front, Elli recently announced she will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”.

Earlier this year, the actress was seen in Mohit Suri’s “Malang”. Apart from Bollywood, she was also seen in the Tamil film “Paris Paris” and the Kannada release “Butterfly” in the recent months.

After Poonam Pandey, Milind Soman’s nude pic creates stir in Goa

Panaji– After model-actor Poonam Pandey was arrested on Thursday for an allegedly obscene photoshoot at a restricted site in Goa, model and actor Milind Soman’s photograph of a nude run at a Goa beach on his birthday on November 4 has now come under the spotlight.

The Goa Suraksha Manch, a regional political party, has now filed a complaint before the Vasco police station, which has alleged that the photo of his nude run uploaded on Soman’s social media page is obscene and “spoiling the image and insulting the culture of Goa”.

On November 4, Soman had uploaded a photo on Twitter showing him running nude on a Goa beach on his 55th birthday. “Happy birthday to me Y…55 and running! Y”. @5Earthy,” he captioned the image clicked by his wife Ankita Konwar.

Rakul Preet Singh reveals an unusual ‘main character’ from her next film

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh reveals that a bling bag is one of the main characters in her upcoming film, which also features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Rakul posted a picture on Instagram, where Arjun is seen giving a metallic coloured bag to the actress.

“That bling bag is also one of the main characters what say @kaachua @arjunkapoor #lifeonset #laughter #worklife,” Rakul Preet said.

The yet-untitled film is a romantic comedy is directed by Kaashvie Nair.

Rakul recently shared a picture posing with vegetables and spoke of veganism.

“There is so much I can eat being vegan .. and no I don’t mean just lettuce Veganism is a lifestyle not a diet or a fad. It’s as simple as dal, roti , sabzi. Happy world vegan day #eatclean #healthyliving,” she wrote.(IANS)