Bollywood Roundup: Neha Dhupia, Raveena Tandon, Radhika Apte, and more…

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi pen birthday wishes for their ‘little simba’

Mumbai– Actress Neha Dhupia on Wednesday took to Instagram to wish her daughter Mehr on her birthday.

The little girl turned two and referring to her as “little simba”, Neha wrote: “Our little baby girl… may you always be curious, sing even if you don’t know the lyrics , dance like no one is watching , forever be eager to learn , chase butterflies , spread joy wherever you go , light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little simba! #happybirthday our doll.”

Along with it, she posted a few pictures of Mehr from their family vacation in Maldives.

Neha’s husband, actor Angad Bedi, wished Mehr on social media, too.

“Today at 11:25 am you were born to us.. Happy birthday to our baby girl ‘Mehr’… she turns 2 today. Our lives have been a blessing since you arrived. We are lucky to have you. Thank you for choosing us as your parents,” he wrote on Instagram.

Neha and Angad had tied the knot at a Gurudwara in Delhi in May 2018.

Raveena Tandon goes camping in the HImalayas

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon has gone camping in the lap of the Himalayas. Raveena took to Instagram, where she posted pictures from the trip along with her family.

“Camping in the mountains! #liveyourdreams #liveyouradventure #glamping #himachal . In the lap of the Himalayas #livelifetothefullest,” Raveena captioned the image.

Raveena also celebrated Diwali away from home this year. A day ago, she gave a glimpse of her Diwali celebration during her Himachal getaway. She was joined by her kids.

“Our #online Diwali, shooting in Himachal, and the kids have joined me for their diwali vacay! Doing the #aarti online with the hubby and all parents in mumbai! missing the South Africa and Goa wallahs,” Raveena had written.

Raveena returns on screen soon in the upcoming film “KGF Chapter 2”, a follow-up to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster, “KGF: Chapter 1”, starring Yash.

Radhika Apte: Soumitra Chatterjee was a true gentleman, a very kind soul

Mumbai– Actress Radhika Apte has recollected her time of working with late actor Soumitra Chatterjee, whom she describes as a true gentleman and a very kind soul.

The veteran Bengali actor died on Sunday at the age of 85 after receiving Covid treatment at a hospital in Kolkata.

“The Indian film industry has lost a legend. I am eternally grateful that I got an opportunity to work alongside Soumitra sir in ‘Ahalya’. He was a true gentleman and a very kind soul. To be able to witness his craft as an actor makes me feel very fortunate,” said Radhika.

Speaking about her collaboration and experience with such a legendary actor, the actress said: “We shot for ‘Ahalya’ back in 2015 and the experience with him was unforgettable. His contributions to the industry have been remarkable and will remain irreplaceable.”

Taapsee Pannu expresses her love for bikes

Mumbai– Actress Taaapsee Pannu on Wednesday shared a picture on Instagram that captures her riding a motorcycle. She claims the photo was taken right before she was fined for not wearing a helmet while riding the vehicle.

“Just before I was fined for no helmet,” she wrote as caption, with the tags #BikeLove, #RashmiRocket, and #ShootThrills.

Rashmi Rocket is Taapsee’s upcoming film, which casts her as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.

Apart from Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee will also be seen in Shabaash Mithu and Haseen Dillruba.

Yami Gautam shares her meaning of life

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is balancing business with pleasure in gorgeous Dharamshala lately, and has found the meaning of life in the process, it seems.

Yami posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen holding a cup and smiling at the camera, as the sun rays fall on her face. In the caption, she drew up a check list.

“Himachal (tick mark emoji) winter mornings (tick mark emoji) chai (tick mark emoji) filter-free (tick mark emoji) = life (tick mark emoji),” she wrote as the caption.

The actress is currently shooting for the horror comedy Bhoot Police in the Himachal Pradesh hill town. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.

Aamir Khan thanks Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari makers for releasing film in theatres

Mumbai– Superstar Aamir Khan visited a theatre after a long period to catch the recently-released comedy, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, and he thanked the makers of the film for releasing it on big screen.

Abhishek Sharma’s Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh, became the first mainstream Hindi film to hit the theatres after a hiatus of around eight months. The Central government of India had prohibited screening of films in theatres since March due to rising cases of Covid-19.

“The movie is really entertaining, and the second half is really good. All the actors have performed really well. I really liked the work of Annu Kapoor ji. I think Diljit (Dosanjh), Fatima (Sana Shaikh) and Manoj (Bajpayee) have also done a good job. I wish the entire team all the best and I am thankful to the makers of the film that they gave us an opportunity to watch the film in theatres,” said Aamir, while interacting with the media after the show.

He was accompanied by his daughter Ira Khan.

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s upcoming comedy drama, Laal Singh Chaddha along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles. The film is an official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.

Elli AvrRam flaunts toned body, professes self love

Mumbai– Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam talks of self love in her new social media post, flaunting a perfectly sculpted frame.

The picture, posted on Instagram, shows Elli in a lacy white brassiere paired with army print shorts. Her back is towards the camera and she turns flash to smile.

“Remember to Love yourself,” she wrote to fans, with a long list of tags such as #fitness, #healthylifestyle, #embrace#love, #yourself, #stayfit, #happy#grateful, #humble, #live, #laugh, #be#beautiful, #authentic, #you#ElliAvrRam, and #yourstruly”.

The actress will soon be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled With You. On the Bollywood front, she had featured in Mohit Suri’s Malang earlier this year. (IANS)