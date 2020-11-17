Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and more…

Malaika posts pic of her time in Dharamshala

Dharamshala– Malaika Arora is having a great time in the scenic Himachal Pradesh hill town, where her beau Arjun Kapoor is shooting for Bhoot Police along with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Actress Kareena Kapoor and her son, Taimur, have also accompanied Saif for the shoot, and it seems they are leaving no chance to explore the hills in their free time.

On Tuesday, they paid visit to one of the most popular cafes in Dharamshala.

Sharing a glimpse from their afternoon getaway, Malaika posted a picture of her soaking in the winter sun along with Kareena and little Taimur.

“Mountain bliss #timtim @kareenakapoorkhan #dharamshala,” she wrote.

She also shared a couple of other photos from the book cafe on her Instagram story.

Arjun, too, posted a few pictures on Instagram Story. In one of the images, we can see Malaika flaunting her hair bun.

“Check her out,” he captioned the post.

A video has also been doing the rounds on the internet where Kareena, Saif, Malaika , Arjun and Taimur can be seen taking a stroll on the streets of Dharamshala.

Soha Ali Khan gets back to basics

Mumbai–Actress Soha Ali Khan is getting back to routine after Diwali festivities, which includes her regular fitness regime.

The mother of one took to Instagram to share a boomerang of herself getting ready for a workout session.

“Post Diwali workout mode on! #workoutmotivation #backtobasics,” she wrote with the video.

Soha had shared healthy feast ideas for the festival season a while back because she feels it is easy to get carried away during festivals.

“The best way to avoid that is by making sure your spread includes healthy foods like almonds, which are a great snack to munch on anytime of the day and they have health benefits across weight and diabetes management, heart and skin health. And with all the festivities abuzz, it’s important to also keep energy levels up,” she said.

Sara’s royal pose with brother Ibrahim, mom Amrita in festive photo-op

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim and their mother Amrita Singh looked every bit royal in a post that the young star has shared on Instagram.

In the image, Sara looks every bit the royal princess in a purple anarkali, while Ibrahim cuts a dapper frame in an ivory kurta-pyjama. Amrita looks stunning in a bright blue anarkali suit.

Sara captioned the image with evil eye, world, family and chick emojis.

On the acting front, Sara will next be seen in Coolie No. 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan and directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan.

The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara reprise the lead roles.

Rasika Dugal shoots in Nilgiris post lockdown, calls it ‘welcome change’

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal says shooting in Ooty comes as a pleasant break after the Covid-induced lockdown.

The actress is shooting for the second season of the web series Out Of Love in Ooty and then Coonoor.

“I love the mountains! The Nilgiris are going to be such a welcome change after being holed up at home for seven months! I love the beauty of Ooty and the quaintness of Coonoor,” said the actress about her two-month schedule.

In the first season of the show, she essayed the role of a physician, Dr. Meera Kapoor, who discovers her husband’s infidelity and struggles to deal with this revelation. The season ended as Meera adapts to a new life as a single parent.

On reprising her character, Rasika said: “Revisiting a character is like meeting an old friend. It takes a little catching up. There are so many layers and shades to Dr Meera Kapoor and this season she has to face a whole new set of challenges. I look forward to living all of that. I can’t wait to be in front of the camera again and work through the chaos of a set which always gets the adrenaline going”

Out Of Love is an official adaptation of the multi-award winning show “Doctor Foster”.

Sushmita Sen: Manipur is home now

Mumbai– Actress Sushmita Sen feels beautiful in a pink Manipuri traditional outfit. She says the Northeast state is her home now.

In her latest photo, Sushmita pioses in a phanek with a full-sleeve blouse and phee. She tweeted the photo and wrote: “#drapedingrace Thank you Robert Naorem for gracing me with your design & love!! Manipur is home now!!! How beautiful I feel!! #manipur #traditionalattire #innaphi #phanek #drapedinlove and #belonging I love you guys!!”

Her fans loved the look too.

“You make every dress that you wear something much more beautiful and graceful than it is,” a user commented.

“Omg you looking so pretty in traditional saree looking radiant perfect outfit,” another user wrote.

This comes days after actress Itziar Ituno Martinez of the hit Spanish series Money Heist crooned Chunari chunari, which was picturised on Salman Khan and Sushmita in the 19999 superhit, Biwi No. 1.

On November 14, Sushmita had shared that video and commented: “Yeh baat!!!”

Sunny Leone glad to spend time with family

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone is glad to get some quality time with her kids and husband Daniel Weber, whom she calls her bestie.

Sunny posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen posing with Daniel.

“Glad to be with my family and my bestie @dirrty99,” she wrote alongside the image. The social media user name @dirrty99 belongs to Daniel.

Recently, Sunny took a jetty ride with her team in incognito mode. She wore a face mask, large glasses and hoodie jacket. The actress shared her moments from the ride through a short video on Instagram.

Sunny was in Los Angeles with her family for six months this year, following the onset of the pandemic. At that time, she said she felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

She returned to Mumbai recently and has resumed work, though she hasn’t yet disclosed anything about the project she is shooting for. Without revealing anything about the project, she has confessed that she is happy to have Bollywood glamour back in her life. (IANS)