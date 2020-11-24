Bollywood Roundup: Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, Sara Ali Khan, and more…

Kirti Kulhari cracks a joke on Mumbai winters

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari on Tuesday cracked a joke on the almost non-existent winter season in Mumbai.

“Good morning peoples… and yes it will always be peoples for me. P.S — Mumbai mein sardi kab aa raha hai? #winteriscoming when???” Kirti shared on her verified Instagram account.

Kirti is missing winter largely because she has just returned from Pilani, Rajasthan, where her grandparents and other family members reside. The actress spent Diwali with her family in Rajasthan and shared beautiful photographs with them on social media.

Rajasthan experiences extreme cold winters and hence the actress is missing the chill in the air in Mumbai, which remains more or less warm throughout winter.

Netizens shared funny comments on the actress’ post, saying winter has never arrived in Mumbai and never will.

On the work front, Kirti will soon be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s “The Girl On The Train”, which also stars Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari. She also has “Four More Shots Please!” season three in her kitty.

Taapsee Pannu starts working on ‘Looop Lapeta’

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu has started work on her upcoming film, Looop Lapeta. She tags the film as crazy fun and, going by her latest post, she looks forward to having a more relaxed schedule shooting for the film than the demanding regime of her other upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket.

Taapsee posted an image on Instagram of Rashmi Rocket, where she plays an athlete. She had to undergo a strict fitness regime for the film and in the image she is seen running on a racing track.

“The boot camp like schedule 1 gets done, now running towards the lola family. Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the looopers. The best unwinding I could’ve asked for! This is going to be ‘crazy’ fun. #RashmiRocket to #LooopLapeta,” Taapsee wrote as the caption.

Rashmi Rocket casts Taapsee as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana film.

Loop Lapeta is directed by Aakash Bhatia. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1998-released German film, Run Lola Run.

Sara Ali Khan’s imparts words of wisdom

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a few words of wisdom on social media on Tuesday, with a stunning picture.

In the Instagram close-up, Sara strikes a pose lying down as she looks pensively into the camera.

“Be filled with wonder. Be touched by peace,” Sara captioned the image, which currently has 459K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Sara will soon be seen sharing screen space with actor Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara reprise the lead roles.

She also has Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

‘Scam 1992’ has given a push to my career: Anjali Barot

New Delhi– Actress Anjali Barot says being part of the web show, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, has given a fillip to her career.

“It has definitely given a push to both my craft and my career. Before ‘Scam 1992’, I would often receive offers for ‘bubbly’ characters and roles,” Anjali told IANS.

“Although I would thoroughly enjoy these, I knew I’m made for a broader range and ‘Scam 1992’ was the right opportunity that came my way. Now, I have multiple casting directors reaching out to me with stronger and varied roles after having seen the intense performance for Jyoti’s character in ‘Scam 1992’. So, all in all it has been a big blessing,” added the actress, who was seen as seen as Jyoti Mehta, wife of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

Asked what’s next for her, Anjali said: “I keep asking that question to myself all the time! I am as curious to know what my journey has to offer next. While I’m currently in talks for a couple of projects, I’m equally thrilled to see it materialising.”

“I want to keep doing a lot of quality and experimental work. This could be for any medium but just has to be extremely challenging and different from my previous roles. This is something that truly excites me and drives me as an actor,” she added.

Jacqueline Fernandez strikes a Thundering Tuesday pose for fans

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez seems to be in a Thundering Tuesday mood, given the surprise she has for fans and followers on social media.

Her latest Instagram picture is a monochrome frame that has Jacqueline striking a pose for the camera that accentuates her curves. The Bollywood star gives minimal fashion a whole new meaning in the image.

“Far far away…” she captioned the image, which currently has 543K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Jacqueline is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie “Bhoot Police”, which also stars Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The film has completed a chunk of shoot in Himachal Pradesh, across hill stations as Dalhousie and Dharamshala.

She will soon start shooting for “Cirkus”, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She also has “Kick 2” coming up, opposite Salman Khan.

Rasika Dugal is honoured as ‘Delhi Crime’ wins International Emmy Award

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal feels honoured as her web series Delhi Crime has become the first Indian show to get an International Emmy.

The Indian series was nominated alongside shows from Argentina, Germany and the UK in the Best Drama Series category at the 48th International Emmy Awards, which was held virtually due to the pandemic.

“I am honoured that ‘Delhi Crime’ is the first Indian series to win the Best Drama series at the International Emmys. I am humbled to have been part of a series that gave me an opportunity to collaborate with the most sensitive creators who chose to tell an important story with such skill and care.To brave and sensitive storytelling,” said Rasika, who plays a cop in the series.

The first season of the show by writer-director Richie Mehta, followed the story of the December 2012 Delhi bus gangrape case.

“‘Delhi Crime’ will always be close to the heart for how the narrative examines the lives of women in a patriarchal society through (characters) Vartika, Neeti, Chandni, while reminding us that we as a society allowed a heinous crime like the 2012 rape case to happen,” said Rasika.

The series saw actress Shefali Shah in the central role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, Rasika as Neeti Singh, and Yashaswini Dayama as Chandni. (IANS)