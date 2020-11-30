Bollywood Roundup: Kirti Kulhari, Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, and more…

Kirti Kulhari watches film on big screen as mark of support to cinema halls

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari is doing her bit to support the cinema hall industry, while it suffers losses amid the ongoing pandemic. The actress on Monday visited a theatre and shared photographs on social media to encourage netizens to do the same.

Kirti took to her verified Instagram account to share photographs clicked at a multiplex where she is seen enjoying a show with a mask on her face.

“#backtothetheater I know things are tough for everyone, everywhere… here I am, being careful and cautious and yet doing my bit in supporting my industry and thus supporting a lot of others… because we are all together and connected in this … let’s #supporteachother in any way that we can..#togetherwecan #togetherwewill #thesecret,” captioned the actress.

Kirti went to watch the Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas starrer romantic drama “The Secret: Dare To Dream”. Directed by veteran Andy Tennant, the film revolves around the story of a hardworking young widow (played by Holmes), who is struggling to raise three children on her own, and how her life changes when she meets Bray Johnson (Josh Lucas). The film based on Rhonda Byrne’s 2006 self-help book, “The Secret”.

Hrithik Roshan’s post-shave video impresses B’wood buddies

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has almost shaved off his beard and posted a video on Instagram, flaunting his new look. The actor looks fresh after giving his heavy beard a trim, and his buddies in Bollywood seem impressed.

“And it’s off. Well almost. Guess a beardo never really takes it all off,” Hrithik wrote alongside the clip, which currently has 2.1 million views.

His friends and colleagues from the industry couldn’t stop gushing over the picture.

Actress Preity Zinta wrote: “finally”.

Actor Shahid Kapoor commented: “Oohhooo.”

Actress Mrunal Thakur dropped a heart emoji.

On Sunday, Hrithik had shared a picture flaunting his heavy beard on the photo-sharing website and had written: “Before the beard goes.”

Hrithik, who made his debut as a hero with the hit film “Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai”, completed 20 years in the industry in January this year. He was last seen on the big screen last year in Siddharth Anand’s “War”.

Urvashi Rautela says she wants to play Lady Diana

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela says her look in her latest music video, Teri load ve, is inspired by Lady Diana, and shared that working on her biopic is on her wishlist.

“It is true that my look from ‘Teri load ve’ is inspired by the gorgeous Lady Diana. In future, I would like to delight my audience with a more charming portrayal of a princess,” Urvashi said.

“In the future, I would love to play a Disney Princess or work on a biopic of Lady Diana by getting a dialect coach and doing my research. After going through a lot of biographies myself, I would love to do some princess portrayal in my upcoming films. I know that playing a real princess in a biopic will be challenging, distinct, and extremely particular, but it will also be a dream come true,” she added.

Teri load ve is sung by Singga, and composed by Tipu Sultan.

Urvashi is now looking forward to the release of her Telugu film “Black Rose”.

Shilpa Shetty shows how to start day on energetic note

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty prefers to kick-start her day on an energetic note, and yoga helps her prepare her for the day ahead.

The actress took to her Instagram on Monday to share a video where she is seen performing Eka Pada Kapotasana.

“Beginning a new day and a new week on an energetic note may not always be the easiest thing to do. But, what we can do is stretch and flex our muscles well enough to prepare ourselves for the day ahead,” Shilpa wrote on Instagram along with a video.

“Today, doing the Eka pada Kapotasana… this variation not only stretches the thighs, hamstrings, groin, abdomen, chest, shoulders, & neck; but also helps open up the hips & adds more flexibility to the hip region. It also helps the mind and body relieve stress and anxiety… allowing you to think & function in a better manner,” she added.

In the video, the actress is seen in a pink and black top and black pants, as she does yoga out in her garden.

Shilpa recently wrapped up shooting “Nikamma”. She is all set to return to films after 13 years with two releases, “Hungama 2” and “Nikamma”. “Nikamma” also stars Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia, and is directed by Sabbir Khan.

She was last seen on the big screen in the 2007 movies, “Life In A… Metro” and “Apne”.

“Hungama 2”, also featuring Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan, is a follow-up of Priyadarshan’s 2003 slapstick hit, “Hungama”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan goes pink in Palampur

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has gone pink for her latest post on social media, in a selfie she posted on Instagram.

In the image, Kareena flaunts kohl eyes and bright pink lips.

“Pink in Palampur,” Kareena captioned the image, which currently has over 229K like on the photo-sharing website.

Kareena and little Taimur were on a family vacation in Himachal Pradesh where her husband Saif Ali Khan is shooting for his forthcoming film, “Bhoot Police”.

The actress is currently expecting her second baby with hubby Saif and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.

Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.

Madhuri Dixit celebrates 13 years of ‘Aaja Nachle’

Mumbai– Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene took to social media to celebrate her film, Aaja Nachle, which released 13 years ago on this day. The 2007 release had marked her return to acting after a break.

Celebrating the journey, Madhuri shared on Instagram: “Dance is something close to my heart and makes this film special.”

She also shared some unknown facts about her 2007 film.

“Did you know ‘Aaja Nachle’ title track was initially something else?,” Madhuri revealed in her post, adding: “The title song initially wasn’t ‘Aaja Nachle’. There was another song which was not working well and they changed it to Aaja Nachle.”

She added: “I’m glad they did. As it went on to become one of my most popular songs.”

Madhuri revealed that producer Aditya Chopra had flown to the US to narrate the film to her and get her on board.

The last fact she shared was that it was her second Yash Raj Films after Dil To Pagal Hai.

“It was my second film with Yashraj, the earlier one was Dil Toh Pagal Hai in 1997 directed by Yash Ji,” she concluded.

A few months ago during lockdown, Madhuri made her debut as a pop singer with her single, Candle. She dedicated the song to Covid-19 frontline workers.

Alaya F. shares her secret of striking a svelte pose

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Alaya F. has a witty yet effective tip for fans who wish to strike a uber-slim pose during photo-ops.

In her new Instagram post, Alaya sits stretched backwards, cutting a slim frame. There’s a trick to her svelte pose, if you go by her caption.

“Yes yes, I was sucking my stomach in and holding my breath,” she wrote alongside the image, where she is seen wearing a burnt orange bralette paired black cycling shorts and a beige coat. The image has over one lakh likes on her Instagram page.

The actress recently celebrated her 23rd birthday and shared a couple of pictures from the celebrations.

Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman” earlier this year. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

Sunny Leone: Been waiting to be on a set for the longest time

Mumbai– Sunny Leone had a good time with her family during lockdown. Now that the film industry is getting back on its feet after a hiatus, she is happy about her hectic schedule.

Sunny, who recently flew back to Mumbai with her husband and children from Los Angeles, is currently shooting for “Koka Kola”, a horror comedy. She is also gearing up for a fictional web series and is all set to shoot for the 13th season of Splitsvilla, as a host.

There is a film lined up in the South, too. Details of the untitled project are under wraps.

“I have been waiting to be on a set for the longest time. I do have a packed schedule ahead, but I am not complaining. I am so excited to face the camera because that is where I truly belong,” said Sunny.

“While my time in Los Angeles has been lovely as I got to spend some quality time with my family, I have been missing work. I am working on some really interesting projects which I cannot wait to share with everyone,” she added.

During lockdown, Sunny kept herself busy working on her make-up line. (IANS)