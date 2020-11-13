Bollywood Roundup: Kirti Kulhari, Ajay Devgn, Elli AvrRam, and more…

Kirti Kulhari enjoys winter in Rajasthan with Bajra roti lunch

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari is enjoying winter in Rajasthan with her family, with a meal of Bajra roti. She believes winter is the best time to visit Rajasthan.

Kirti on Friday, shared photographs and videos from her Rajasthan trip on her verified Instagram account.

The actress wrote: “Bajra roti lunch… made with so much love by my eldest masi and my bhabhi … two people whose strength and patience I admire so much.. more power to them. My village visits are made of all this and more … #rajasthan.”

“P.S Winter is the best time to visit this beautiful state,” she added.

In the photographs, Kirti enjoys Bajra roti with ghee and raita. She can be seen wearing a maroon tant saree with orange blouse and a denim jacket.

On the work front, Kirti features in the Parineeti Chopra-starrer “The Girl On The Train”, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood psychological thriller “The Girl On The Train”, based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name.

Ajay Devgn: Encourage my son to go outdoors as much as possible

Mumbai– Actor Ajay Devgn says he always encourages his son to go outdoors as much as possible.

Ajay hopes his latest production venture Chhalaang inspires kids to indulge more in physical activities through sports.

“Chhalaang is an inspirational script. We have seen good films on sports, coaches and players, but a film on a PT teacher and school kids is new. We hope to inspire kids and their parents to promote physical activity through sports. The earlier generation was more involved in outdoor activities and sports because we didn’t have access to gadgets and gizmos. Today, children miss out on this aspect,” Ajay said.

“In fact, I encourage my son (Yug) to go outdoors as much as possible. We as parents also have to contribute to it. The messaging in Chhalaang is the need of the hour. It’s a reminder of the school days when physical training (PT) and outdoor sports were a big draw. Chhalaang is a wholesome film that will entertain and motivate us,” he added.

Chhalaang is pitched as a hilarious yet inspirational journey of a PT master in a semi government-funded school in North India. The movie narrates the story of a PT Master named Montu (played by Rajkummar Rao), and addresses the importance of sports education in school curriculum, in a light vein. Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen as a computer teacher in the film. It was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.

Elli AvrRam is back at pilates for fitness

Mumbai– Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam is focussing on her pilates lessons again for fitness.

Elli posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen sitting on a pilates machine and stretching, dressed in a burgundy sports bra paired with peach yoga pants.

“Back at it PILATES,” she captioned the image.

Elli recently shared a throwback picture from her Maldives vacation dressed in a black bikini.

She had recently shared a stunning throwback photograph while soaking in the Maldives sun. She posted the picture on Instagram.

The actress will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”. On the Bollywood front, she had featured in Mohit Suri’s “Malang” earlier this year.

Rakul Preet Singh: Hit proper gym after so long

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh has posted a video that shows her doing heavy lifts at the gym, and she says she has started proper gymming after quite some time.

“Hit a proper gym after sooooo long. Building up that strength is going to be a task but we gota do what we gota do #workoutbeforebinge @fitji,”she captioned the video, which currently has over 22.5K likes on Instagram.

In the video, Rakul wears black athleisure.

Recently, she had taken up a challenge to make our surroundings greener. The challenge pertains to planting three saplings and nominating others to do the same. On Wednesday, the actress shared photographs on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen planting saplings, and nominated her fans to do the same.

Rakul will next be seen in a romantic comedy directed by Kaashvie Nair. The film also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

John Abraham turns on his beast mode

Mumbai– John Abraham on Friday encouraged fitness enthusiasts by sharing photographs of his workout session on social media.

John shared pictures from the gym on his verified Instagram account where he can be seen lifting weights. The actor flaunts biceps and triceps in black and white photographs.

“No rest for the weary,” captioned the actor using the hashtags #riseandgrind, #beastmode and #gym #fitness.

The actor has started shooting for his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2. The Milap Zaveri directorial also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar, and is a sequel of the 2018 action drama, Satyameva Jayate.

John will also be seen in a romantic comedy directed by Kaashvie Nair. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Rajkummar Rao happy with early reactions for Ludo

Mumbai– Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao is happy with the early response his new film Ludo has garnered upon releasing on OTT.

“I’m so happy to see the early reactions coming in and the fact that fans are liking the film and my work so much. Ludo is an extremely special film and working with Dada was magical and after all the hard work one puts in a film and gets so much love back, I don’t think I can ask for more,” the actor said.

“I’m really glad and would like to thank everyone who’s liking it and saying great things about the film and my character on social media and elsewhere,” he added.

Anurag Basu’s film is a dark humour anthology comprising four stories. Rajkummar stars in his segment with Fatima Sana Shaikh. The two actors collaborate on screen for the first time.

The ensemble cast also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney and Inayat Verma.

Diwali in fact is time for double delight for Rajkummar’s fans. His other release during the festive weekend is Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang. (IANS)