Bollywood Roundup: Kiara Advani, Bipasha Basu, Elli AvrRam, and more…

Kiara Advani recalls being launched by Akshay Kumar in Bollywood

Mumbai– Actress Kiara Advani was launched by Akshay Kumar in 2014 with Fugly, and she is now all set to star opposite the superstar in the upcoming horror comedy, Laxmii.

In her latest role, Kiara plays Akshay’s love interest. Prior to this, the two were seen sharing screen space in the 2019 comedy, “Good Newwz”.

Sharing her experience working with Akshay , Kiara said: “Life’s come a full circle, from being launched in the movies to being the leading actress in a film with Akshay sir. There’s always so much to learn from him, from his work ethics to the energy as an actor that he brings to a scene.”

“When we worked together on ‘Good Newwz’ I was a bit intimidated working with sir, I wouldn’t speak as much. I would silently listen and observe him on set, the way he would improvise and add so much life to a scene always inspired me. By the time we started working on ‘Laxmii’ I had opened up, felt more confident and the journey has been amazing,” she added.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, “Laxmii” is a remake of the filmmaker’s 2011 Tamil hit, “Muni 2: Kanchana”.

Bipasha Basu shares memories of her Karwa Chauth from last year

Mumbai– Bipasha Basu on Wednesday recalled memories of her Karwa Chauth celebrations last year. The actress took to her verified Instagram account to share a photograph and video of her celebrations in 2019 with husband Karan Singh Grover.

Bipasha informed that her husband Karan also fasts with her on this occasion every year, where the couple celebrates their togetherness.

“Happy Karwachauth. Last year #karwachauth memories. We literally chased the moon and broke our fast on the street as we had a family dinner planned post the ritual. Things I make @iamksgofficial do and he always encourages my enthusiasm in everything.

We both fast together each year … another day to celebrate togetherness and our love

I love… love #monkeylove,” captioned the actress.

Bipasha, in a social media post, recently shared words of respect for emotionally strong women.

The actress shared an Instagram post which reads: “Strong women aren’t simply born. We are forged through the challenges of life. With each challenge we grow mentally and emotionally. We move forward with our head held high and a strength that cannot be denied. A woman who has been through the storm and survived.”

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of Miss World win and film debut

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday celebrated 20 years of her Miss World pageant 2000 win, and subsequent entry into films.

Priyanka to her official Facebook Page to share a nostalgic post about her pageant win, and entry into a “magical world”. She used the hashtag #20in2020.

She shared a video collage of clips from her early films and her Miss World pageant win. In her post, Priyanka mentioned her Tamil debut film “Thamizhan”, and first Hindi films “The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy” and “Andaaz”, both of which released in 2003.

“Back to where it all started #20in2020. Seems like another lifetime now… back when it all started and I fell in love with the movies. Being in Indian movies was like entering a magical world.. I went in blind, with no idea what to expect and no formal training. It’s been a rollercoaster ride of challenges and milestones with so much I’ve learned since and so many incredible people I met along the way. I’d like to thank everyone who took a chance on me at the beginning. These 3 movies set me up on a trajectory I would never have expected,” the actress wrote in her Facebook post.

“Can’t agree more lala paaji #LaraDuttaBhupathi… We were such kaccha papads (novices)! Thank you for your beautiful words… you are as gracious and kind as the first day we met,” she wrote in a special post to Lara, her co-star in “Andaaz”.

Elli AvrRam’s way: Eat, paint, love

Mumbai– Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam has shared her life mantra in her latest post on social media.

Elli posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen posing with a colour palette, paint brush and a canvas.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “EAT ‘PAINT’ LOVE – Elli’s way!” she wrote.

Back from a vacation in Maldives, Elli recently posted a string of photographs from her holiday on Instagram. In the images, she was seen standing on a giant size chess board dressed in a white top and black mini skirt.

On the work front, Elli recently announced she will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”.

Earlier this year, the actress was seen in Mohit Suri’s “Malang”. Apart from Bollywood, she was also seen in the Tamil film “Paris Paris” and the Kannada release “Butterfly” in the recent months.

Sonakshi Sinha: Missed the hustle bustle of shoot

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha says she missed the hustle bustle of shooting during lockdown.

Sonakshi shared a video on Instagram where she is seen getting her hair and make-up done. The “Dabangg” actress did not reveal what she was gearing up to shoot.

“How I missed the hustle bustle of shoot!!! Team: @mohitrai@malvikapanjabi @heemadattani@themadhurinakhale @kadamajay,” Sonakshi captioned the image.

Sonakshi was last seen in “Dabangg 3” starring Salman Khan.

The actress returns on the screen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The film tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Katrina Kaif happy to be back in action

Mumbai– Actress Katrina Kaif is elated to resume her work amid the Covid pandemic.

In her new Instagram picture, Katrina flashes her big smile in a bright yellow dress. She is happy to be back on the set, going by her latest post.

“Mood.. sooo happy to be getting back to working with my team everyday ….( missed everyone in person as lovely as zoom is),” she wrote.

A few days ago, she even posted a picture in a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit.

“Safety first…outfits not bad either,” she had written.

On the film front, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar, and the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot”, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Ananya Birla slams rat race culture in new single

Mumbai– Pop star Ananya Birla feels anyone can get consumed by the mindless rat race and lose sight of true goals.

She wants her new track “Everybody’s lost” to act as a reminder to not be harsh on oneself in a circumstance of misplaced purpose.

“We tend to get consumed by the mindless rat race and sometimes we lose sight of our life’s true goals. This track is a reminder call to let loose and not be harsh on oneself in a circumstance of misplaced purpose,” Ananya said.

“Sometimes we are all lost, and it’s more than okay to be directionless and enjoy the moment for what it is. You’ve got to be in the right kind of groove to figure out your purpose successfully, to not get annoyed by the long stretches of never-ending roadblocks, the bone-tiredness that overcomes you when you’re midway to your destination, and the inevitable soul-searching over life decisions,” she added.

Earlier this year, Ananya tried giving voice to the trauma of the pandemic through her electro-pop single titled “Let there be love”. She recorded the single during lockdown at Ananya’s makeshift home studio in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, last month, the singer alleged that a celebrity chef’s restaurant in California was “very racist” in throwing her and her family out.

“This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay,” she tweeted. (IANS)