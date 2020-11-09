Bollywood Roundup: Janhvi Kapoor, Elli AvrRam, Kriti Sanon, and more…

When Janhvi ‘pretended to live in the 1950s’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor went back in time for a day, to fantasise living in the fifties.

Janhvi posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen sporting vintage ensembles, make-up, hair and jewellery.

She did mention she enjoyed it.

“Pretended to live in the 1950s for a day and enjoyyyyyed,” Janhvi captioned the pictures, which currently has over 95K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Janhvi recently engaged in some sibling revelry with sister Khushi in an Instagram post she had shared. The image she posted had Janhvi hugging Khushi from behind, even as her younger sister looks at the camera and smiles.

The actress, who was recently seen in “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”, will next be seen in films such as “RoohiAfza” “Takht” and “Dostana 2”.

Elli AvrRam paints the town copper red

Mumbai– Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam looks stunning in a new post that has her in pristine white ensemble that compliments her beautiful copper red hair.

Elli posted the picture on Instagram where she is dressed in a lacey white body-con ensemble. She curls up in a white comforter, holding a blue coffee mug in one hand and a book in the other. Her copper red hair looks good with the bright blue sky in the backdrop.

“If you know what I’m reading, you’re on the right track.. #love #light #life #joy #kindness #selflove #respect #growth #only#good #vibes #energy #nature #oneness #eternity #ElliAvrRam#yourstruly,” she wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 33.3K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Elli recently announced she will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”. On the Bollywood front, she had featured in Mohit Suri’s “Malang” earlier this year.

Kriti Sanon shares a fun way to measure length of a room

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Sanon has a wonky way to define her fitness regime. On Monday, she posted a picture that shows her stretching on a yoga mat. More than the workout, it is the caption she wrote that is regaling fans.

“Measuring the length of my room,” she quipped, alongside an image of her stretching exercise.

Reacting to her post, netizens left hilarious responses.

“Why don’t you use a measuring tape,” a user wrote.

“Mam, so what’s the length of your room,” another one commented.

Kriti’s younger sister Nupur Sanon, too, commented on the picture.

“Love the tights,” Nupur wrote.

Responding to her, Kriti asked to her “shop” more for her.

On the film front, Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in “Bachchan Pandey”. She also has the heroine-centric “Mimi” coming up, where she plays a surrogate mother.

Ileana D’Cruz makes light of her injury at shoot

Mumbai– Actress Ileana D’Cruz injured her palm at shooting and shared a funny post to make light of her situation.

Ileana posted two pictures on Instagram Stories. The first is a GIF image where a girl is seen walking and then falling down after bumping into something.

On the image, Ileana wrote: “Who ends up getting hurt whilst shooting for a romantic comedy?”

The second picture is of her bruised palm, with which she wrote: “I do.. P.S. I’m fine #Klutzalert.”

Ileana will be seen sharing screen space with Randeep Hooda in the upcoming romantic comedy film titled “Unfair And Lovely.”

Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, “Unfair And Lovely” is set against the backdrop of Haryana and it chronicles the story of a dusky girl tamed by prejudices and biases held by Indian society against dark skin.

The film is slated for a 2021 release and will be shot across various locations in India.

Sonakshi Sinha shares her ‘vibe’

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture sporting glasses, stating that it was a vibe.

In the Instagram picture, Sonakshi sports oversized glasses, a monochrome blazer paired with a black T-shirt, and minimal makeup. She completes her look by leaving her hair open.

“This was a vibe,” she wrote alongside the image.

Sonakshi recently shared that she was missing the hustle bustle of work during lockdown. She shared a video on Instagram where she is seen getting her hair and make-up done. The actress did not reveal what she was gearing up to shoot.

Sonakshi was last seen in “Dabangg 3” starring Salman Khan. The actress returns on the screen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The film tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Sonam Kapoor recalls Bollywood debut with Saawariya 13 years ago

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Monday completed 13 years in Bollywood. Her debut film Saawariya had released on this day in 2007.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam reminisced about stepping into Bollywood with the Sanjay Leela Banshali film, which had also marked the acting debut of Ranbir Kapoor. The film had failed to impress the audience.

“13 years ago I debuted with ‘Saawariya’. Each and every moment in this industry has been a blessing. The good bad and ugly has all been intensely cinematic. Thank you India and thank you for each and every filmmaker who believed in me. I’ve been blessed to have worked with the best who’ve pushed me to give my best,” she wrote.

She also posted a picture of her with Ranbir, from her first photo shoot ever.

Sonam is currently holidaying in Dubai.

Anupam Kher: Best form of storytelling done by grandparents

Mumbai– Actor Anupam Kher feels the best form of storytelling is done by grandparents.

“The best form of storytelling has been done by our grandparents, mine used to tell me the same story and just changed the characters names,” said Anupam.

Anupam has narrated Saadat Hasan Manto’s short story “Toba Tek Singh”, a satire set in the time of Partition written in 1954.

“While narrating ‘Toba Tek Singh’, I could feel the sadness of Partition and it’s only a genius like Manto who can write from a mad person’s point of view. That is exactly how I have tried to narrate it, in a way that will make your heart go out to the character,” said the actor.

The story is set a few years after Partition in 1947. In an insane decision, the governments of India and Pakistan decided to exchange Hindu, Sikh and Muslim lunatics. Through the story, Manto highlights the absurdity of Partition as well as the emotional struggle and suffering that millions had to endure owing to the decision.

Although the story is fictional, an actual exchange of psychiatric patients between mental hospitals in Lahore and Amritsar did take place in 1950. “Toba Tek Singh”, now available in audio format, is based on that incident.

Yami Gautam: My job gives me opportunity to travel, explore places

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam, who is currently in Dalhousie to shoot for her upcoming film Bhoot Police, says her job gives her ample opportunity to travel and explore places as much as she would love.

Yami posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen at a temple with her team.

“My job gives me ample of opportunity to travel & explore places as much as I would love! Apart from all the touristy spots etc, the one place I make it a point to visit is any holy shrine!” she wrote as caption.

“I believe in spirituality and apart from faith, there is something mystical about the strength & energy certain shrines hold P.S.. thnx to my amazing team who accompanied me to this not so easy trek, but absolutely worth & made it a memorable day ,” she added.

Yami is currently shooting for the horror comedy “Bhoot Police” in Dalhousie. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor. (IANS)