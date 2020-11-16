Bollywood Roundup: Ihana Dhillon, Elli AvrRam, Neha Dhupia, and more…

Ihana Dhillon having great time shooting for new Punjabi film

Mumbai– Actress Ihana Dhillon is busy shooting for a Punjabi film. She says it feels like a big family on the set, of people working towards to create something wonderful.

Titled “Bhoot Uncle: Tussi Great Ho”, the film also stars Raj Babbar, Jaya Prada and Gurpreet Ghuggi. Directed by KC Bokadia, the film is currently being shot in various places across Punjab.

“It’s a wonderful cast and we are having a great time shooting this film. Of course, all the precautions and protocols are in place and it feels like one big family working towards creating something wonderful,” said Ihana.

“It’s a great script. The humour is amazing and it’s a complete family entertainer. Punjabi movies have gone far and wide off late and we are sure this movie will break boundaries and will reach out to a bigger audience,” she added.

Elli AvrRam reveals her rules to play ‘Hide & Seek’

Mumbai– Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam is in a playful mood and wants to indulge in hide and seek.

Elli posted a picture on Instagram. In the clip, which seems to be have been taken during her Maldivian holiday recently, Elli is seen posing behind a tree dressed in a white ensemble.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Wanna play Hide & Seek… Rules: Hide from my eyes and seek for my soul.”

Elli recently posted a picture, where she is seen sitting on a pilates machine and stretching, dressed in a burgundy sports bra paired with peach yoga pants. She had recently shared a stunning throwback photograph while soaking in the Maldives sun. She posted the picture on Instagram.

The actress will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”. On the Bollywood front, she had featured in Mohit Suri’s “Malang” earlier this year.

Neha Dhupia: It isn’t okay to be apologetic to talk about breastfeeding

Mumbai– Neha Dhupia is trying to ensure that the conversation around body image of women post pregnancy, as well as a mother’s right to breast freed, doesnt die down.

“I’ve been lucky enough to find safe spaces in hotel bathrooms or someone’s house or a trailer to breastfeed (her daughter) Mehr. But there are women, especially in rural areas, that are still grappling with such nuances, and struggling to talk about it. I’m not the first person to speak openly about breastfeeding. There have been others who have blazed a trail before me. But what I’ve tried to ensure is that the conversation doesn’t die down. It’s okay to talk about it, or be nervous, or even confused, but it is not okay to be apologetic about it,” she said.

Neha, who has her podcast #NoFilterNeha going, mentioned self-acceptance is important for every woman to deal with such transformative phase.

“Women — not men or the media — control the narrative around their bodies during and after pregnancy. I put on 23 kilos after I gave birth to Mehr, but I refused to let society’s ideals dictate my recovery. My husband (Angad Bedi) applied zero pressure on me to lose the baby weight. During my recovery and up until now, I’ve always given myself self-love and self-care. I’ve only just started dropping the pounds, but I’m okay being curvier too. I accept what my body wants to be,” Neha signed off.

Raveena Tandon enjoys ‘thandi ka mausam’

New Delhi– Actress Raveena Tandon, who is currently shooting for a new project in Himachal Pradesh, took out some time from her hectic schedule to enjoy the winter season with her children in the hills.

On Monday, she took to Instagram and posted a few pictures from her getaway. In the images, we can see Raveena, her daughter, Rasha, and her son, Ranbir, posing for camera against the backdrop of snow-clad mountains.

“Thandi ka mausam. Loving the getaway. Beautiful Himachal,” she captioned the post.

Raveena also celebrated Diwali away from home this year. A day ago, she gave a glimpse of her Diwali celebration during her Himachal getaway. She was joined by her kids.

“Our #online Diwali, shooting in Himachal, and the kids have joined me for their diwali vacay! Doing the #aarti online with the hubby and all parents in mumbai! missing the South Africa and Goa wallahs,” Raveena had written.

Raveena is back on screen soon in the upcoming film “KGF Chapter 2”, a follow-up to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster, “KGF: Chapter 1”, starring Yash.

Sonu Sood named state icon of Punjab

New Delhi–Actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as state icon of Punjab by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“I am overwhelmed and extremely grateful for this honour. Having been born in Punjab, this appointment means so much to me, emotionally. I am happy to have made my state proud of me and I am motivated to keep working hard,” Sonu expressed his happiness.

The decision of honouring Sonu Sood with the title comes after he earned laurels for his humanitarian work during the lockdown. Sonu has been helping migrant workers reach their hometowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He also helped people by giving them face shields, food, mobile phones and more.

A few days ago, Sonu announced that he is all set to come up with his autobiography titled I am No Messiah.

On the film front, Sonu will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer in “Prithviraj”.

Rajkummar Rao starts preparation for ‘naya kirdaar’

Mumbai– Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao has started prepping for his next new character, going by his latest social media post.

Rajkummar posted a picture on his Instagram. In the image, the actor is seen posing in the gym. His back is towards the camera while he is shirtless and is sporting just gym pants.

The actor wrote in Hindi: “Naya kirdaar. Nayi taiyaari. (New role. New preparation).”

He did not share what he was preparing for in the picture he shared.

Rajkummar’s friends from the industry took to the comment section with excitement.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a fire emoji.

Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra said: “Kya baat hai”.

Rajkummar’s latest film “Ludo” released digitally. The Anurag Basu directorial is a dark humour anthology comprising four stories. Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanya Malhotra are also seen playing important characters in the film.

Deepika Padukone gives a thumbs up to memes on her Diwali style

Mumbai– Social media has reacted in a jocular way to the Diwali look of Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and the actress has taken it sportingly.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the actress posted a meme comparing her and Ranveer Singh’s Diwali look to ‘gajar ka halwa’ and ‘motichoor ladoo’ respectively.

The collage has two photos. One of these features gajar ka halwa and motichoor ladoo. In the other, Deepika poses in a red sari while Ranveer is seen in an orange kurta.

“Sure.. Why not!?” Deepika wrote alongside the photos and tagged Ranveer.

Hours before, the actress shared another meme comparing her look to kaju katli. She posted it on Instagram and asked her fans to “check it out”.

The husband-wife duo will be seen in “83”, which is expected to release soon after being delayed due to the pandemic. (IANS)